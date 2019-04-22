Source High-Quality Custom RF Cable Assemblies Faster Than Ever Before with New Online Tool

Amphenol RF and Amphenol Custom Cable are launching an online configuration tool to revolutionize the way custom cable assemblies are designed and delivered.

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce its partnership with Amphenol Custom Cable for the upcoming launch of an innovative online quick-turn cable configuration tool, QuickBuild RF . QuickBuild RF will allow customers to configure cable assemblies from a wide assortment of radio frequency (RF) connectors and standard cables at any length, delivered in less than one week with no minimum order quantity.QuickBuild RF will utilize trusted Amphenol RF connectors developed by a global team of experienced engineers. Customers will have access to a broad and ever-growing portfolio of RF connectors and coaxial cables. Drawing on their years of experience with drop-in custom solutions and comparable fiber optic configuration tool, Amphenol Custom Cable will deliver high-quality assemblies in as little as one unit per order.Customers can expect the same high standard of quality that they have come to rely on from Amphenol RF with the customization, customer service and on-time delivery that Amphenol Custom Cable is widely known for. Made-to-order cable assemblies will be manufactured and shipped within a matter of days to customers worldwide.About Amphenol RFAmphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include: multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.About Amphenol Custom CableCustom Cable, Inc. was acquired in June 2016 by Amphenol, a world-leading provider of interconnect solutions for the information, communications and commercial electronics markets. Amphenol Custom Cable (ACC) is a leading manufacturer of fiber optic, copper and radio frequency (RF) cable assemblies used in the development of next-generation technologies. As a supply chain partner, ACC has innovative tools that bring procurement, standards, engineering, and deployment teams together while reducing response time, lead times, and increasing customer satisfaction. The company is headquartered in our 37,600-square-foot, TL9000-certified facility in Tampa, Fla. Markets for our products include: telecommunication, medical devices, Mil-Aero, industrial, autonomous vehicles and IoT.# # #

