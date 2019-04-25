TraceGains Launches the First Specification Management Solution with Supplier Co-Authoring

Our customers asked for a tool to easily collaborate with suppliers to create and maintain raw material and finished goods specifications in one platform.” — TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development software for the consumer-packaged goods industry, introduced TraceGains Specification Management, the only network connected, SaaS-based specification management system in the industry. The announcement came today at TGCon, the company’s annual user conference.

Specification Management allows companies to author, publish, and update raw material, and finished goods specifications. The new product streamlines and centralizes documentation and information exchange, with automated workflows and alerts for internal and external stakeholder updates and approvals. With network connectivity, the software gives companies immediate access to more than a million supplier-provided documents to accelerate specification creation and updates.

Companies choose which suppliers can access shared specifications, allowing them to author or edit, review read-only sections, add comments, attach documents, negotiate attributes, and approve or decline specifications, with all correspondence and agreements tracked digitally.

Enterprise companies that manage master specification data in an existing ERP or PLM system can pass specifications through TraceGains to automate supplier collaboration and sign off. Small- and medium-size companies can have a world-class specification management tool without the cost of a full-blown PLM system.

“Our customers asked for a tool to easily collaborate with suppliers to create and maintain raw material and finished goods specifications in one platform,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “In addition to optimizing collaboration with internal and external stakeholders, the system digitizes specification attributes and converts the data into custom reports and dashboards, giving companies the insight needed to improve business processes.”

About TGCon

TGCon provides TraceGains’ customer and supplier community with access to industry experts, certification training, and the latest information regarding specific TraceGains solutions designed to help consumer-packaged goods customers and suppliers succeed in the marketplace. Along with informative learning opportunities covering products, business processes, and strategy, TGCon is an ideal setting for attendees to garner valuable knowledge from their peers and from TraceGains.

About TraceGains

TraceGains delivers cloud-based supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development solutions for the consumer-packaged goods industry. At the heart of TraceGains is an advanced network platform that digitizes documentation, automates workflows, and streamlines processes. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can grow without adding resources.



