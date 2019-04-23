Innovator Sureline Systems Announces Next Generation Upgrades For Award-Winning Cloud Migration Solution

We believe these add substantial benefits for our customers allowing them to migrate efficiently, reliably and error-free without interrupting their production environments” — George Symons, COO, Sureline Systems, Inc.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline Systems today announced a series of new features for their patented and award-winning SUREedge® Migrator which supports physical and virtual server, cloud and container migration. These enhancements further demonstrate Sureline’s ongoing commitment to product development to ensure it is delivering the most robust solutions in response to customers’ demands for enterprise-class software that allows them to migrate servers to new infrastructures, further enhancing their competitive advantage in their chosen markets.Key features in this release include:• Store Grow: Delivers the ability to easily increase the size of the deduplicated data store; advantageous when a project outgrows its initially allocated resources and/or recycling isn’t feasible• Automatable Discovery Tool: Allows the verification and preparation of systems to be migrated to be fully automated. This feature further simplifies the migration preparation process.• Image Push: Delivers the ability for the user to manually start an image transfer, for use when network downtime has caused all normal retries to expire• Updated features allow the use of the latest VMWare APIs supporting the newest releases from VMware.“We are very excited to announce these new improvements to the core SUREedge Migrator product,” said George Symons, COO, Sureline Systems, Inc. “We believe these add substantial benefits for our customers allowing them to migrate efficiently, reliably and error-free without interrupting their production environments and with dramatically decreased downtime.”These new enhancements expand on the recently announced new features which included:• Support for migrating Oracle Linux onto Nutanix Acropolis systems providing customers currently running Oracle Linux 5.x, 6.x and 7.x the ability to use Migrator to move them onto their AHV cluster.• Support for Centos/RedHat Linux 7.x, allowing seamless migrations to Nutanix AHV.• Expanded client-support including the Oracle Linux family and the latest editions of RedHat/Centos – delivering ease-of-mobility of systems running these popular releases between virtualization platforms.• Support for migrating Windows 2016 clients from/to Hyper-V 2016• Expanded support for Windows Domain users• Added support for Azure managed disksSUREedge Migrator supports the leading hypervisors including VMware, Hyper-v and Nutanix AHV and is qualified with the leading Cloud environments including Google Cloud, AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud and OpenStack Liberty. During migration, SUREedge injects the necessary drivers and performs other transformations to ensure bootability of the migrated servers when migrating from one hypervisor/cloud environment to a different one. SUREedge Migrator allows organizations to migrate complete workloads to new infrastructure inside a data center, from data center to data center, to public clouds, between clouds, or from a cloud back to on-premises.Unique capabilities in the SUREedge® platform include an agentless architecture for ease of installation and minimal impact on production servers, a plan driven UI that allows tens, hundreds or thousands of servers to be migrated in an automated process, and automated transformations so that the migrated VMs are ready to run on the target hypervisor. The software is easy to deploy, highly scalable, hardware and hypervisor agnostic.SUREedge Migrator captures application consistent images from any physical or virtual server. These point-in-time images are then replicated using efficient deduplication, compression and encryption, to a local or remote site or Cloud. SUREedge Migrator includes a migration planner to develop an end-to-end plan to automate the overall migration process. The plan identifies which machines are to be migrated and when, and defines any interrelationships between servers that create complex applications. SUREedge leverages its automated transformation functionality to migrate from any source to any target, local or remote site or Cloud, where dissimilar hardware or operating environments can be used at the source and target.About Sureline SystemsSureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedge® enterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.