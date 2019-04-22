Best Value Computers for K-12 Schools offered by Ace Technology Partners

Ace CEO John Samborski

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Technology Partners, a premier Chicago-based education technology provider for more than 35 years, offers everything from PCs, notebooks, tablets, tinies, 2-in-1s, servers, scanners, printers, engineering workstations, carts and more.

The benefits of working with Ace Technology Partners include:

• Technology that is easy-to-deploy, easy-to-use, and durable

• Cost-competitive pricing

• A central Midwest location for efficient, U.S.-based tech support

• More than 35 years of experience supplying technology to schools

• An excellent reputation in the K-12 education community

Ace Technology Partners has been a leading supplier of technology to schools since 1983; schools from K-12 through the world’s leading universities trust the company for the best technology at the best price.

Ace Technology Partners CEO John Samborski said, “Our long-term education clients will confirm that we are the most reliable, experienced school technology providers that they have worked with. While this has created a robust referral network for us, it also sends the message that new clients can trust us to provide the finest technology at the best price; and, just as important, that we will continue to back it with outstanding support from our Greater Chicago headquarters.”

Another value add is that the company’s affiliate, Ace Computers, which has been building technology to the demanding specifications of the government and military for 35 years, offers its own house-branded desktops with the same or superior quality as leading brands and an outstanding warranty. As a highest-level partner with key suppliers including Intel, AMD, Microsoft, NVIDIA and others, Ace Computers’ engineering team stays on top of innovations that deliver the performance and value schools require. A record of trust: secured and built for/used by DoD and Civilian Federal Agencies

ISO 9001 Certified Ace Technology Partners is one of the most successful U.S. public sector solution providers designated a small business. The company currently holds the following contracts: SEWP V, NETCENTS 2, NASPO and more. As a woman-owned business, the company has been working with the public sector since 1983, delivering outstanding stability, credibility, and expertise. It has the proven ability to deliver the largest projects and the resources to finance them, along with an outstanding procurement track record and one of the highest acceptance/lowest return rates in the industry. Long-term public sector clients, include the Department of Energy, Department of Defense and all U.S. Military Agencies. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include: New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado and Minnesota. To contact Ace Technology Partners, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acetechpartners.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081.



