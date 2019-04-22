Bluetooth Will Help IoT Enabled Medical Devices Grow At 29.9% A Year - The Business Research Company Report

The Business Research Company talks about the top ten competitors in the IoT enabled healthcare equipment market made up 66.4% of the total market in 2018

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for IoT enabled healthcare equipment is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the IoT enabled healthcare equipment market made up 66.4% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market include Medtronic plc, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

The global IoT enabled healthcare equipment market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 29.9% by 2023. This rapid growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing incidence of diseases such as Parkinson’s, cancer and other chronic diseases among the ageing population; this is expected to significantly increase the demand for diagnosis equipment and wearable devices enabled with IoT technology for diagnosing and monitoring patients’ medical conditions.

The IoT healthcare devices market consists of manufacturers’ sales of healthcare devices that use IoT enabled technology. IoT (internet of things) is defined as a network of physical objects supported by technology and sensors for electronic data communication. IoT healthcare devices are medical devices which are equipped with IoT enabled technology such as wireless technology to assess and monitor patient’s health.

IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that identify opportunities and explain strategies, provide a IoT healthcare devices market overview, analyze and forecast IoT healthcare devices market size and growth, IoT healthcare devices market trends, IoT healthcare devices drivers, IoT healthcare devices restraints, and IoT healthcare devices leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The IoT enabled healthcare equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on IoT healthcare devices market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read the IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies from The Business Research Company for more information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global IoT enabled healthcare equipment market, diagnostic equipment market, implanted devices market, wearable devices market

IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Companies Covered: Medtronic plc, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, UK, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, India, Spain, Russia, Italy, Brazil

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Data Segmentations: IoT enabled healthcare equipment market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, IoT enabled medical devices market split by segments (diagnostic equipment, implanted devices, wearable devices), historic and forecast size of segments, segment shares, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; global competitor sales and market shares of segments and subsegments.

Other Data and Analyses: IoT enabled healthcare equipment market size as a percentage of GDP, and per capita average IoT enabled healthcare equipment expenditure, global and by country; drivers and restraints of the global IoT healthcare market, applications of IoT enabled healthcare devices, company profiles including products, strategy and financial performance for five IoT enabled healthcare equipment market companies, market trends and strategies, key mergers and acquisitions, IoT enabled healthcare equipment market medical devices pipeline.

Strategies For Participants In The IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Industry: Over 20 strategies based on key trends and company reports, including companies in the industry engaging in partnerships and collaborations with technology companies, investing in medical body area network (MBAN) devices to benefit from their increasing popularity, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation’s growth strategy which aims at expanding its share in the IoT enabled healthcare equipment market through new product developments.

Key IoT Healthcare Market Opportunities: The report reveals where the global IoT enabled healthcare equipment industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

