Ancient Resource Auctions' Spring Exceptional Antiquities Sale May 4th will have antiquities, fossils, ethnographic art

Huge marble portrait bust believed to be the Roman Emperor Vitellius, dating from ancient times to the Renaissance Period, 16 inches tall, beautifully carved (est. $25,000-$40,000). Rare, circa 450-350 BC Etruscan bronze helmet of Negau type, believed to have been used by priests and likely buried for ceremonial reasons, 7 ½ inches tall (est. $15,000-$20,000). Fossilized prehistoric baby Orthacanthus shark, dating back to the Permian period 260 million years ago (before dinosaurs walked the Earth), discovered in Germany (est. $20,000-$30,000). Graeco-Roman marble head of a satyr, with attributes of Zeus-Ammon, circa 1st or 2nd century AD, 9 inches tall and mounted on a heavy square base (est. $18,000-$25,000). Attic black-figure skyphos crafted circa 510-480 BC, 6 inches in diameter, very well preserved with light deposits and depicting frolicking satyrs chasing maenads (est. $3,500-$5,000).

Rare, highly collectible antiquities from a wide variety of cultures, a fine selection of fossils, ethnographic art and more, 425 lots in all, will be sold.

Buyers are bound to get some really wonderful pieces at great prices.” — Gabriel Vandervort

MONTROSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rare and highly collectible antiquities from a wide variety of cultures, a fine selection of fossils ethnographic art and more – around 425 lots in all – will come up for bid in Auction 75, an online-only Spring Exceptional Antiquities Sale planned for Saturday, May 4th, by Ancient Resource Auctions beginning at 9 am Pacific time. The catalog is up and online now.Offered will be fine, museum-quality ancient and ethnographic antiquities, including a selection of Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Near Eastern, Holy Land, Byzantine, Asian and Pre-Columbian antiquities, ethnographic items, natural history and fossil items. “Buyers are bound to get some really wonderful pieces at great prices,” said Gabriel Vandervort of Ancient Resource Auctions.All lots may be viewed and bid on now, via Ancient Resource Auctions’ dedicated bidding platform, bid.AncientResourceAuctions.com, and on its bidding apps for both Android and Apple devices. Bidding is available on LiveAuctioneers.com. The link to LiveAuctioneers is here: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/140385_a75-spring-exceptional-antiquities-sale/ A strong candidate for top lot of the sale is a huge marble portrait bust believed to be the Roman Emperor Vitellius, dating from ancient times to the Renaissance Period (est. $25,000-$40,000). The true identity of the man depicted up for debate and is explored in the lot description online. What is not debatable is the fact that the 16-inch-tall bust is beautifully carved and fascinating.A rare, circa 450-350 BC Etruscan bronze helmet of Negau type, believed to have been used by priests and likely buried for ceremonial reasons, is expected to fetch $15,000-$20,000. Formed from sheet bronze with a central ridge, the 7 ½-inch-tall helmet has a wonderful mottled green patina. There’s some fabric in one area; the helmet may have been wrapped in it upon interment.A fossilized prehistoric baby Orthacanthus shark, dating back to the Permian period 260 million years ago (before dinosaurs walked the Earth) and discovered in Germany, has an estimate of $20,000-$30,000. The fossil is complete, with the full skeletal structure articulated in its original natural white state. The shark is about 22 inches along its body and the slab is ¾ of an inch thick.An elegant Egyptian alabaster vase from the Ptolemaic-Early Roman Period (circa 100 BC-100 AD), 4 inches in height and with a low stem foot, carinated body and high flaring neck, should change hands for $2,500-$4,000. The vase previously sold at a Sotheby’s sale in December 1978.A Graeco-Roman marble head of a satyr, with attributes of Zeus-Ammon, circa 1st or 2nd century AD, 9 inches tall and mounted on a heavy square base, should realize $18,000-$25,000. The subject has a mustache and a short beard; his hair is in tight curls. A ram’s horn is on either side of his head. His features are similar to those of the emperor Septimius Severus (AD 193-211).A Western Asiatic alabaster cosmetic vessel in the form of a horned goat, circa 1500-1000 BC, 4 inches tall and beautifully carved with naturalistic incised features and graceful downward curving horns, is expected to bring $3,000-$4,500. The interior of the vessel is extremely well-hollowed out and the entire piece shows a high level of craftsmanship, the work of a true master.A marvelous and intact Etruscan terracotta head of a man from the 3rd century BC, 10 inches tall and an outstanding example, carries a pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$7,000. The subject is veiled and wearing a narrow diadem decorated with rosettes. Four small pine cones adorn the forehead. The man’s features are wonderfully modeled in high relief and his hair is short and well-defined.A fantastic Attic black-figure skyphos (a deep, cup-shaped vessel with a pair of horizontal handles to the rim, having deeply vertical sides; Greek in origin), crafted circa 510-480 BC, should rise to $3,500-$5,000. The 6-inch-diameter piece, which is very well preserved with light deposits – depicts frolicking satyrs chasing maenads, with sphinxes and palmettes to either side.An exceptional Taino andesite duho (or ceremonial) seat, circa AD 1000-1500, beautifully carved with the skull-like sunken eyes and toothy grin symbolizing death and regeneration from the intake of the hallucinogen cohoba, is expected to finish at $1,800-$3,000. Duhos were made for carved deities as well as chiefs and nobles. Stone duhos are rare vs. their wooden prototypes.In addition to live and internet bidding, phone and absentee bids will be accepted. When bidding this way, a 19.5 percent buyer’s premium will apply, versus a 24.5 percent when bidding online via LiveAuctioneers.com, and 20 percent via the Ancient Resource Auctions bidding platform and app. Previews are by appointment. To schedule an appointment, please call 818-425-9633.Ancient Resource Auctions is one of the few specialized auction houses that makes genuine ancient artifacts available to its worldwide client base at reasonable prices. “We are a small operation with a passion and dedication for ancient history,” Gabriel Vandervort commented. “My partners and I have many decades of combined experience working with these fine items.”Ancient Resource Auctions is always seeking quality ancient art and antiquities for future auctions. To inquire about consigning one piece or an entire collection, you may call 818-425-9633 or send an e-mail to ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com. All inquiries are confidential.To learn more about Ancient Resource Auctions and the Saturday, May 4th Spring Exceptional Antiquities Sale, visit www.AncientResourceAuctions.com . Updates are posted often. For more information, call 818-425-9633; or, send an e-mail to ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com.# # # #



