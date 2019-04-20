National Death Doula Day Launches 4/20/2019

National Death Doula Day

The very first national Death Doula Day is being celebrated on April 20th 2019 to celebrate the new non-medical profession changing end of life care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Death Doula Day is the day set aside for Death Doulas to engage their communities, bringing awareness to the profession and benefits for patients and families. An End of Life Doula is a non-medical person trained to care for someone holistically (physically, emotionally, and spiritually) at the end of life. End of Life Doulas are also known around the world as: end of life coaches, soul midwives, transition guides, death coaches, death doulas, doula to the dying, end of life doulas, death midwives, thanadoula, and end of life guides.Death Doula Day is a day where we recognize the positive impact these individuals can have during the end of life process. This day was created to raise awareness about the profession of Death Doulas and how they can benefit patients and families at end of life. Death Doulas provide the additional support that families need in order to feel comfortable with taking care of their dying loved one at home. They are non-medical professionals that provide holistic support for the dying and their loved ones before, during, and after death. Trained in the various end of life stages, a Doula is able to assist the family with understanding the natural processes of death while providing comfort and support. This is the day where all Death Doulas can rise together and be a voice for social change at end of life, ensuring everyone has the most positive passing possible.Who founded this day? This day was created by Suzanne B. O’Brien RN in 2019.ABOUT SUZANNE B. O'BRIEN RNSuzanne B. O’Brien RN is the proud Founder and Creator of The International Doulagivers Institute based in New York City. She created the award-winning programs Doulagivers: End of Life Doula Training , Eldercare Doula Training, and Doulagiver Care Consultant Training and has traveled the world donating her education and training programs to help support communities globally. Awarded "Worldwide Leader In Healthcare” by the International Nurses Association for creating Doulagivers, she is also an end of life educator, consultant and author of the #1 international bestselling book Creating Positive Passings & End of Life Doula Level 1 Caregiver Training (2015) — a guide to learning the invaluable skills of how to care for someone at the end of life. Suzanne is the Vice President and a founding member of NEDA (The National End of Life Doula Alliance), Facilitator of Death Cafe New York City UWS, founder and creator of "World Training Day" and Founder of National Death Doula Day.How should this day be celebrated or observed? On Death Doula Day, we encourage the conversation about the profession of Death Doulas. This can be done anywhere in any way. Have fun with it! Post/tweet/market/share, have a discussion panel, show a documentary, give a training, host a Death Café – anything to do with end of life awareness!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.