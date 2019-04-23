Chin Chek Promotions Celebrates Cinco de Mayo "Las Mejores Peleas De Box" on May 4th Live on FITE.TV

Indy's Champion Malcolm "Unmerciful" Jones (12-3) takes on St. Louis, MO Kevin "Hitman" Engel (20-17) in the Main Event on May 4th. Live at the Tyndall Armory and on FITE.TV.

Cinco de Mayo Battle features a Rematch for the NABF Welterweight Belt between Champion Pablo Sanchez and Rakim Johnson at the Tyndall Armory in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chin Chek Promotions Brings "Cinco de Mayo Las Mejores Peleas De Box" Live on Saturday, May 4 to the Tyndall Armory, 711 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204 and on FITE.TV (Live, On Demand and Replays). "From start to finish there will be plenty of boxing action to experience," said Dominic Brogan, founder of Chin Chek Promotions.

Enjoy the main and co-main events and several Chin Chek Jaw Dropping Fights on one of the most celebrated cultural holidays. "Chin Chek celebrates Cinco de Mayo and the first anniversary of bringing pro boxing consistently to Indianapolis," said Brogan.

Cinco de Mayo Las Mejores Peleas De Box Fight Card

Main Event - Super Middleweight

Malcolm "Unmerciful" Jones v. Kevin "Hitman" Engel

Co-Main Event - NABF Welterweight Championship Rematch

Pablo Sanchez v. Rakim Johnson

Flyweight Saleto "Mr. Personal" Henderson v. Jemsi Kibaznge

Several more preliminary fights to be announced*

Friday, May 3

OFFICIAL WEIGH IN: OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (Free)

Location: Tyndall Armory

4:00 p.m. – Media arrival & doors open to the public

5:00 p.m. – Weigh-in begins

5:30 p.m. - Press Conference

Saturday, May 4

6:00 p.m. DOORS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (Tickets can be purchased online or at the door)

7:30 p.m. FIRST FIGHT

Location: Tyndall Armory

CREDENTIAL DISTRIBUTION

Fight credentials can be picked up on Friday, May 3 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, May 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the venue entrance of Tyndall Armory. Proper personal photo ID (Driver's license or passport) is required for credential pick-up. Register for press credentials at info@platinumstarpr.com.

Fans can watch the live stream on Chin Chek Facebook and Fite TV. Tickets are on sale now.

*Fighters subject to change.

Stay up-to-date with Chin Chek at www.chinchekpromotions.com, follow us on Twitter at @chinchekpromo; Instagram at @chinchek_promotions, and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chinchekpromotions/

MEDIA CONTACTS

For interviews with the fighters, contact Chin Chek Promotions Publicity Department at info@platinumstarpr.com or Instagram @platinumstarpr



SPONSORSHIP INQUIRIES

Marie Lemelle for Platinum Star PR at m.lemelle@att.net or 213-276-7827.



