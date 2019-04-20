Expert Dojo Has Made Initial Investment in TrustaBit

Airline customer loyalty driven by service, not price.

"We are in talks with several major airlines who have expressed interest in implementing our solution and are excited for the future of TrustaBit”,\.” — Saritta Hines, CEO of TrustaBit

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expert Dojo, startup accelerator in Santa Monica, announces that it has provided initial investment to TrustaBit , an IROPS solution that proactively sends a notification to passengers affected by flight delays and automatically issues compensation.“The issue of flight disruption affects everyone, from passengers and flight crews to airlines and their partners. Our goal is to reduce this friction and mobilize the traveling consumer. We are thrilled to join forces with Expert Dojo and believe that our combined efforts can help restore harmony within the travel ecosystem,” said Saritta Hines, CEO of TrustaBit.TrustaBit is a flight disruption management solution created to help streamline airline operations to optimal efficiency and improve the passenger experience. The solution allows airlines to send timely notifications and issue compensation to automatically. Power of choice is a key differentiator as passengers can opt for vouchers, miles or dollars as compensation for delayed flights. As a travel-tech startup, TrustaBit also has plans to include a passenger self-service flight and hotel rebooking module in its suite of services.“Expert Dojo is so pleased to be able to invest in TrustaBit. We are proud to have TrustaBit as one of our portfolio companies,” said Brian Mac Mahon, founder of Expert Dojo.About TrustaBit:TrustaBit is a flight disruption management solution that helps airlines harness the power of blockchain and smart contracts to improve the passenger experience. The solution notifies passengers of flight disruptions prior to airport arrival, automates compensation and offers multiple redemption options – vouchers, miles, or dollars. Learn more at www.trustabit.io About Expert DojoExpert DOJO improves the success rate of early-stage entrepreneurs with investment, foundation, showcasing, influence, and community. Since 2014, they have worked with over 400 startups to accelerate their growth and success. For more information visit their website, https:// expertdojo .com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.