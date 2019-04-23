New Electric Car Wax Depends on Physics not Chemicals

Electric Car Wax What it does !

Electric Car Manufacturers want IONtm

It's no surprise that 3 Electric Car Manufacturers are in negotiations with Zymöl for manufacturing floor use of it's brilliant, self cleaning, electric vehicle coating; IONtm” — Zymöl CEO Charles Bennett

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "It's no surprise that 3 Electric Car Manufacturers are in negotiations with Zymöl for manufacturing floor use of it's brilliant, self cleaning, electric vehicle coating; IONtm" says Zymöl CEO Charles Bennett. After a decade of nano research and field testing, Zymöl has perfected IONtm, a Positive Ionic wax using a hydrogen bonded Carnauba/Lotus wax emulsion. This simply means a cleaner, better protected car even during manufacture with fewer applications and less work using physics not chemicals.

Zymöl IONtm works by using the inherent negative charge of the electric car's body which attracts and holds Zymöl's ‘Positively Charged’ ION wax coating. And, every time the car is washed or exposed to rain the Positive Charged Ion bonding becomes active again.This reactivation increases surface protection and offers a continual self cleaning affect.

With the Electric Car being the new and expensive standard of transportation now and into the future, owners of Tesla, Nissan, BMW, Mercedes and Porsche electric vehicles all have the common question of how to protect their investment and Zymöl - IONtm is the brilliant answer.

Zymöl - IONtm misting spray is propellant, co2 and solvent free supporting a clear view to protecting the user and our environment as well.



About Zymöl:

Zymöl (pronounced ZYE-mol) is the world’s leading producer of premium automotive care products. Its effectiveness, natural ingredients, environmental compatibility and adoption by the automotive elite distinguish and separate Zymöl from the other less quality offerings.

With over 200 years of formula experience, Zymöl has developed washing, cleaning and feeding products that are used to protect and shine the finest cars in the world.

Museums, car enthusiasts and automobile manufacturers have discovered the value of Zymöl. Owners of finest automobiles in the world enjoy Zymöl custom wax formulas for their cars.

Zymöl is dedicated to helping present and future generations preserve and protect the contributions made by the designers, manufacturers, collectors and restorers of our motorized works of art, new or old.

Zymöl also provides Automotive, Boating, Motorcycle, Aircraft, Music and Horse Care products with an eye toward Home Care. Zymöl is privately held and operated.

