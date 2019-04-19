THE ORCHARD: Selected Stories

An eclectic collection of short stories.

Some stories are realistic while others have a more fabulist quality - as if the author is attempting to pause the world, remove its casing, and see the machinations whirling beneath its surface.” — KIRKUS REVIEWS

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this eclectic collection of short stories, Ira Sumner Simmonds writes, among other things, about crop-raiding monkeys, a dog who loves to sail, a foul mouth middle-schooler, vacationing with elderly parents, coping with Alzheimer’s disease, bird-watching and West Indian hot sauce.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.