Feeling overwhelmed with your upcoming trip? These travel tips by Appi Alla will help streamline your holiday.

ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- No one is born a master traveller. Rather, travelling savvy takes months or even years of dropping yourself into new, unknown situations and having to figure out how to navigate and overcome all the various pitfalls you might encounter. It’s a process born of travel mistakes - missed buses, late flights, late bookings and lost passports. After enough of these mistakes you begin to learn and effortlessly (and without any glaring problems) to insert yourself into other cultures. Appi Alla, a travelling enthusiast who has seen it all, has made all of these mistakes and compiled a short list of what she’s learned to help other travellers master the art of seeing the world.Booking in advance“Flights are known for being notoriously expensive.” Appi Alla says . “But you can save a lot of money simply by booking in advance.” Airlines take advantage of travellers who are looking to travel somewhere at the last minute by making their flight tickets extremely expensive. But with enough foresight, planning and flexibility, you can book your flights far enough in advance and enjoy cheaper fares from most airlines.Pack light According to Appi Alla , packing light when travelling is advisable for a number of different reasons. Firstly, carrying a large suitcase is just going to slow you down. Secondly, you really don’t need as much luggage as you think you do. And lastly, it’s going to save you money. Most airlines allow you take 7 - 10kg of hand luggage free with every ticket. By not checking in extra bags, you won’t have to pay hefty luggage fees to airlines.Never carry lots of cash with youWhen you land in a country it’s very tempting to withdraw huge amounts of cash from the ATM in order to avoid having to pay transferral fees after every withdrawal. According to Appi Alla this might seem like a good course of action in order to save money, but having large amounts of cash on you makes you a target towards thieves and pickpockets. Carrying small amounts might cost you more in regards to smaller fees immediately, but will give you peace of mind should anything ever get stolen. If you absolutely have to withdraw large amounts of cash, leave most of it in your hotel room and take only what you need when going out.



