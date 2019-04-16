Where to Travel For the Best Beach Getaways with Appi Alla

Have a bad case of the winter blues? Escape to these dream destination beaches with Appi Alla.

ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- How often do stare out of your office window, dreaming of a holiday on an isolated beach in some exotic country half way across the globe? If you’re a normal human being like everyone else, we’re going to guess that the answer is fairly often. Luckily, with summer on the horizon, the time to start planning those beach holidays is now! Which is exactly why, with the help of travel expert Appi Alla , we’ve put together a list of some of the beach getaways to look forward to. Read more below.Nusa Penida, BaliAccording to Appi Alla , there are enough beautiful beaches on the island of Bali to keep you occupied for months without ever seeing all of them. But perhaps the most beautiful and untouched beaches exist on a tiny island just off the the coast of Bali, called Nusa Penida. The island itself is thick with jungle, and getting from one side to the other is tricky because of the state the roads are in, but the journey is worth it. With beaches such as Kelingking and Diamond beach on offer, each bump in the car ride is justified to experience such beauty and tranquility.Cape Town, South Africa“It’s hard to describe the beauty of Cape Town.” Appi Alla says . “With the mountains on one side and the sea on the other, the city nestled between the two exists in one of the most breathtaking spaces in the world.” It’s beaches are worth writing home about, too. From llandudno to Camps Bay, Clifton to Noordhoek, you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing which beach you’d like to spend your time at. Whatever you’re choice, you’ll never be disappointed.Koh Tao, Thailand“Koh Tao is well-known for being a diving hotspot.” Appi Alla says. “And for good reason - the water is crystal clear and the oceans are full of interesting sea life and underwater flora.” If diving isn’t your thing, the island is also covered in a number of spectacular beaches, all of which make for good swimming, snorkelling, or simply lazing a few slow hours away in the sun.



