Rising Alt-Pop Maverick Christian French is Back And “breaking all the rules” on Brand New Single

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As he continues to gain steam and turn heads worldwide, 22-year-old alternative pop singer-songwriter CHRISTIAN FRENCH shares his latest single entitled “breaking all the rules”.

The track hinges on hummable acoustic guitar and intercuts with a seesawing clean riff, the verses unfold into personal confessions a la, “I’ve been doing fine waking up on worn out couches, staying up all night.” Everything climaxes on an unshakable hook that encouragingly empowers “breaking all the rules.”

Of the single, Christian commented, “This song is inspired by having a fresh take on life. You’re finding out life is meant to be enjoyed in the present moment and discovering happiness doesn’t come from money or material possessions. Rather, it comes by experiencing and consciously following love and positivity through everything life throws at you. Essentially, you’re ‘Breaking All The Rules’ of what you’ve been told to do all your life.”

This carefree, groovy release arrives hot on the heels of his recent single “Heavy Snow,” which quickly nears the half-million mark on Spotify. Emotionally charged with swells of instrumental buildup and layers of pitched-down vocals, Christian creates a dense, yet raw sonic landscape and a feeling of gravity on his personal struggle with anxiety.

Christian just wrapped his tour with Quinn XCII, and will release the music video for “Breaking All The Rules” soon along with new music every month. So, stay tuned!

About CHRISTIAN FRENCH:

Self-taught and self-started, Indiana native Christian French went from posting acoustic covers on Soundcloud in high school and while attending Indiana University, to collaborating with producers such as Triegy and GRAMMY® Award-nominated Dru Decaro and touring with the likes of Chelsea Cutler and Quinn XCII. He landed a hit on Spotify’s US Viral 50 with “Fall For You.” Meanwhile, the single “By Myself” generated 19 million streams within a few months’ time. As his 2018 EP natural colors picked up steam, his monthly listenership on Spotify averaged over 1.8 million fans.

