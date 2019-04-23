Frazer Partners with SpinCar to Bring Personalized Digital Merchandising to more than 20,000 Independent Auto Dealers

Partnership and DMS platform integration enable independent dealers to seamlessly create and syndicate virtual vehicle walkarounds

As the market for used cars becomes increasingly competitive, independent dealers need to continue to take advantage of new technologies to differentiate themselves.” — Devin Daly

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frazer Computing, Inc., the leading provider of Dealer Management Software (DMS) for independent auto dealers, and SpinCar, the global leader in digital automotive merchandising software, today announced a partnership that brings the opportunity for personalized digital merchandising to more than 20,000 independent used car dealerships in the US. Dealers using the Frazer DMS can now benefit from a direct integration with SpinCar’s digital merchandising platform to seamlessly create and syndicate virtual vehicle walkarounds, photos and videos to their own dealer websites, as well as to a number of leading third-party marketplaces, including Cars.com, Autotrader and Facebook. Existing Frazer customers can contact their regional Frazer representative to activate SpinCar’s suite of digital merchandising solutions and data-powered innovations.

Since 1985, Frazer has provided full-featured Dealer Management Software to independent used car dealerships across the nation. The company has become a trusted partner to dealers of all sizes, and its Dealer Management Software is currently used by more than 20,800 dealers across all 50 states to manage all facets of their business. Frazer’s inventory management, sales processing and full accounting suite help independent dealers grow their businesses and increase productivity.

SpinCar’s digital merchandising platform enables auto dealers to deliver more personalized interactions at every touchpoint. By bringing interactive vehicle walkarounds and feature walkthroughs to automotive retail websites, dealers are able to recreate the in-person sales experience for online car shoppers. These personalized online experiences generate greater shopper engagement and proprietary first party behavioral data that helps them build trust with consumers. SpinCar’s newest product, Feature Tour, helps dealers educate online car shoppers with personalized, multimedia experiences that showcase the unique features of a vehicle that are most relevant to each individual consumer.

“SpinCar has established itself as the leading provider of digital merchandising capabilities to the auto industry, and this partnership provides us with the opportunity to deliver even greater value to the thousands of used car dealers that trust Frazer to power their businesses,” said Mike Frazer, President, Frazer Computing, Inc. “We look forward to working with SpinCar to help independent used car dealers drive superior business results through more engaging online experiences and more personalized interactions at every touchpoint.”

“Independent auto dealers play a major role in the used car market, and Frazer is a key enabler of their success,” said Devin Daly, SpinCar CEO. “With more than 90% of consumers starting their car buying journey online, personalized digital merchandising is critical to building trust and engagement with shoppers before they ever set foot in a physical dealership. As the market for used cars becomes increasingly competitive, independent dealers need to continue to take advantage of new technologies to differentiate themselves. We are thrilled to be partnering with Frazer to bring these advanced digital merchandising capabilities to independent dealers around the country.”

About Frazer

Frazer is a leading provider of Dealer Management Software for independent used car dealers. With over 20,000 active users, Frazer provides a full-featured, affordable DMS that is easy to use, completely reliable and backed by exceptional customer support. To learn more about Frazer, visit Frazer.com.

About SpinCar

SpinCar offers automotive dealers, OEMs and online marketplaces the industry’s most advanced platform for digital automotive merchandising. The company’s full suite of data and technology solutions builds greater trust between buyers and sellers by enabling more personalized interactions across the entire car shopping journey. To learn more about SpinCar, visit SpinCar.com.



