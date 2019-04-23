Recall Masters Appoints John Dunning as President

Automotive Recall Solutions Innovator Adds Industry and Technology Leader to its Executive Team

The bigger challenge is locating the current owners of these recalled vehicles and helping them resolve it before tragedy strikes. Recall compliance is almost entirely a local issue.” — John Dunning

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recall Masters , Inc., the leading provider of automotive recall news, data, training, and communications, today announced the appointment of John Dunning as President. In this position, Dunning oversees all day-to-day operations, including finance, investor relations, human resources, sales, marketing, technology development, and client services. The appointment comes at a time when the recall solutions provider is growing fast and has become a top vendor in the automotive industry.Dunning has a track record of taking new ideas and creating and implementing plans that successfully bring them to life, boosting revenue. He brings more than two decades of experience to Recall Masters as an entrepreneur, investor, and operational executive. His expertise ranges from founding CEO at Confident Financial Services (now DigniFi), currently the leading auto repair financing solution, to serving as a critical team member in several San Francisco-based software start-ups, to working as a venture capitalist. He also founded and served as CEO of two Boulder, Colorado-based technology start-ups and has served as an advisor to several software businesses.Most recently, Dunning ran San Juan Vacation Ventures, LLC, the largest vacation rental management agency in the San Juan Islands, northwest of Seattle. Dunning possesses a B.A. from the University of Oregon, where he studied Economics, International Studies and Spanish, and an M.B.A. from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.“I’m very honored and excited to join such an impressive team of individuals dedicated to vehicle safety,” Dunning stated. “This is a pivotal moment, not only for Recall Masters but also for the automotive industry, state and local government and consumers. While fingers point at who is to blame for the recall crisis, Recall Masters is procuring the most comprehensive knowledgebase of vehicle owners and recall data, developing innovative technology and deploying effective communications that engage consumers and compel recall compliance. We are beyond the point where blame plays any part in helping consumers and are focused on solutions.”With more than 1 in 4 vehicles on US roads and highways having an open recall, and another year of record recalls for 2018, the recall crisis continues to grow. Recall Masters provides recall solutions directly, and through strategic partnerships, to more than 3,000 dealerships nationwide. Also, two auto manufacturers, BMW of North America (BMWNA) and Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), recently contracted with Recall Masters to assist with boosting recall completion rates for select dealerships in key US markets.“If we want vehicles to be safer, then we need the kind of transparency that encourages auto manufacturers and the government to work together at uncovering and disclosing potential dangers, and that seems to be working. The bigger challenge is locating the current owners of these recalled vehicles and helping them resolve it before tragedy strikes. Recall compliance is almost entirely a local issue. From the dealerships that have to perform the necessary repairs, to the consumers that need to bring their vehicles in, we have a serious disconnect from what law mandates and what the consumers and dealers need at the local level. We've bridged that gap and it is an exciting time to be here as we’re are doing amazing things,” Dunning explained.Recall Masters is the leading provider of automotive recall news, data, training, and communications, dedicated to helping automakers and their dealers expedite the repair of recalled vehicles and make the roadways safer for everyone. Greater recall awareness and proactive recall management helps automakers protect their brand and build trusting relationships between automotive dealers, rental car agencies, auto auctions and consumers alike. Recall Masters is a privately-held company based in Laguna Hills, CA. To learn more about Recall Masters and comprehensive recall management, please call 888.651.4480, email info@recallmasters.com or visit www.recallmasters.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.