Created to provide superior absorption for superior results, new Qultured products from Quantum Nutrition Labs are crafted and thoroughly tested to ensure quality, potency and purity to achieve maximum bioavailability. Quantum Nutrition Labs Launches Qultured, Probiotic-Fermented Super Foods and Dietary Supplements

Qultured Fermentation Process - A Revolutionary, Highly Absorbable Delivery System Offering Superior Absorption for Superior Results

We use only quantum ingredients that have been micro-cultured with specifically selected probiotics so that Qultured products can be rapidly absorbed and immediately go to work.” — Dr. Linda Forbes

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Nutrition Labs (QNL), a leader in high-quality nutritional products, is delighted to announce the launch of QulturedTM Probiotic-Fermented Super Foods and Dietary Supplements. The line contains fifteen products that feature the “ Qultured ” process, a revolutionary, highly absorbable delivery system made with unique probiotic-cultured technology specific to the raw material it is culturing. It is the first nutraceutical preparation designed to assure absorption of the full spectrum of phytonutrients through a micro-cultured delivery system. Created to provide superior absorption for superior results, the new Qultured products are crafted and thoroughly tested to ensure quality, potency and purity to achieve maximum bioavailability. Below are some of our new probiotic fermented products:• Qultured Fermented Turmeric Blend is a revolutionary, highly absorbable probiotic-fermented organic turmeric rhizome and organic fermented ginger powder in their full-spectrum state that has been cultivated with our signature probiotic-fermented delivery system.• Qultured Fermented Mushrooms features a full array of organically grown, premier quality fermented mushrooms (six different types) in their full-spectrum state for maximum bioavailability, digestion and absorption.• Qultured Fermented Greens is a spectacular nutritional industry first -- providing a convenient, gluten free, 100% fermented plant blend with live prebiotic, probiotic and postbiotic activity.• Qultured Fermented Beets provides a 100% immaculately fermented, organic whole beet root powder that delivers a potent, bioavailable source of naturally occurring dietary nitrates.• Qultured Apple Cider Vinegar Caps offers the most pristine, unheated, organic Apple Cider Vinegar cultured with our signature probiotic technology.• Probiotic Daily 18 is a new genre of full spectrum probiotic formulas that offers 18 different beneficial bacterial strains with a guaranteed 15 billion CFUs per capsule. This advanced probiotic support formula is based on the extensive science of the patented bacteria, DE111 Bacillus subtilis,* that has demonstrated unmatched probiotic support for the body’s intestinal microbiome.The new products are being offered online as well as in select retail locations with a special promotional discount of 15% off with the purchase of six mix and match products through May 31, 2019The practice and use of fermentation dates back to ancient times and has been used for thousands of years. Today there has been a renewed interest in fermented foods and products because fermentation enhances the digestibility of nutrients, making them more bioavailable. Fermentation helps to ensure that digestion and absorption of plant nutrients is optimized.“We are thrilled to launch Qultured, a new line of probiotic-fermented products,” said Quantum Nutrition Labs Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dr. Linda Forbes. “We use only quantum ingredients that have been micro-cultured with specifically selected probiotics so that Qultured products can be rapidly absorbed and immediately go to work. Even those with poor digestion can enjoy the full benefits of these highly bio-available, fermented nutrients. No other form of dietary supplement can offer this type of phytonutrient bioavailability and quality.”QNL was cofounded by Dr. Robert Marshall, PhD and Dr. Linda Forbes, DC and for more than 30 years has maintained a sterling reputation in quantum-state resonance nutritional formulations, offering the highest quality, stearate-free nutritional products. Unique in the nutrition supplement space, QNL reviews every aspect of product development from ingredient sourcing and manufacturing through to finished product. The company’s specifications of ingredient testing methods far surpass industry standards to include Thin Layer Chromatography, DNA and Photoluminescence that can detect irradiation and contaminants. NO suspect ingredients such as magnesium stearate, talcum powder, fillers, excipients, flow agents, artificial flavors or colors are ever found in their products. QNL is one only a handful of supplement companies whose exclusive supplement manufacturer is USP Certified.For more information about Quantum Nutrition Labs, please visit QNLabs.com.About Quantum Nutrition LabsQuantum Nutrition Labs (QNL) was co-founded by Dr. Robert Marshall and Dr. Linda Forbes over 30 years ago and provides 100% non-toxic and effective nutritional supplement products. With direct oversight over all aspects of their manufacturing process from ingredient sourcing to finished product, QNL has achieved an industry first in offering quantum-state products based on quantum cellular resonance technology. All QNL products are manufactured in a USP Quality Systems GMP audited facility to ensure they meet superior quality standards. QNL products can be found online as well as in select retail locations.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.