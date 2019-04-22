NOCHE & Contempo Design + Communications Announce Winners of The Expys Best Internship Awards for 2019

Winners and Sponsors, The Expys 2019 Dick Pogue Award recipient, Yash-Deep Singh Kahai and Holly Harris Bane, President, NOCHE Sold out crowd at The Expys 2019 Awards Luncheon

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winners were revealed to a sold-out crowd at The Expys ninth annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Windows on the River.The Expys is NOCHE ’s annual awards event recognizing the best interns, advisors, supervisors/mentors and internship programs in Northeast Ohio. Between August and December of 2018 hundreds of nominations were submitted for six categories: Best Intern, Best Supervisor/Mentor, Best College Advisor, Coolest Internship, Best Large Company Internship, and Best Small Company Internship. A panel of independent judges reviewed all of the nominations and made their selections for winners in each category as follows:• BEST INTERN: LePreece Thomas (Lorain County Community College, Mainthia Technologies, Inc. - NASA Glenn)• BEST SUPERVISOR/MENTOR: Brandon Ramsey (Medical Mutual)• BEST COLLEGE ADVISOR: Johnny Vanderford (Lorain County Community College)• COOLEST INTERNSHIP: CBIZ, Inc.• BEST LARGE COMPANY INTERNSHIP: National Interstate Insurance• BEST SMALL COMPANY INTERNSHIP: Innovative Global Vision, Inc.An outstanding experiential learning experience is the result of collaboration between higher education and employers in a shared mission: to educate our region’s students about career options while increasing the talent supply for Northeast Ohio’s industry sectors,” said NOCHE president Holly Harris Bane.New for 2019, NOCHE introduced the Richard W. Pogue Community Impact Internship Award recognizing a deserving student who has demonstrated strong leadership potential, ethical character, and unwavering commitment to community, all hallmarks of Mr. Richard "Dick" Pogue's long and illustrious career. The inaugural Richard W. Pogue Community Impact Internship Award was presented to Mr. Yash-Deep Singh Kahai, public health/pre-med student at Baldwin Wallace University, in recognition of outstanding contributions through his internship with Akron Children's Hospital. Internships provide valuable experience for students to connect classroom learning to professional practice while connecting employers with top talent.NOCHE offers workshops and educational programming to help employers establish high quality new internship programs, or enhance their current programs. NOCHE’s signature regional internship and job matching platform, the NEO Talent Exchange, connects students, graduates, employers and internship opportunities in collaboration with the region’s colleges and universities.For information about building a successful internship program or about the matching platform, contact NOCHE Associate Vice President for Programs Brenda Davis Smith at bdavissmith@noche.org or 216.302.3242. For details and to register for upcoming employer workshops visit noche.org/WorkshopsABOUT: Northeast Ohio Council on Higher Education: NOCHE is a unique collective of higher education and industry leaders who collaborate on solutions that ensure the talent supply for Northeast Ohio is tailored to advance the regional economy. ( www.noche.org ABOUT: Contempo Design + Communications : Contempo Design + Communications is a full-service design and communications firm that has been providing visual branding, environmental graphic design and digital creative for businesses and organizations throughout Northeast Ohio for the past 20+ years. ( www.contempocleveland.com ) Contact Renee DeLica Dolan for more information. renee@contempocleveland.com



