TraceGains & RSM Agreement to Accelerate Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in cloud-based compliance, quality, and new product development software for the consumer-packaged goods industry, today announced at its annual user conference, TGCon, a strategic arrangement with Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation partner RSM US LLP (RSM). The companies have teamed up to offer an out-of-the-box solution that simplifies integration with TraceGains solutions and Microsoft Dynamics 365 enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

RSM is one of the largest Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution partners focusing on the CPG industry, bringing specialized IP developed for produce, dairy, and processing companies.

“The combination of TraceGains and Microsoft Dynamics 365 is so powerful that we want to remove the burden of integration for customers by delivering an API,” said Christian Hutter, principal with RSM US LLP. “In this increasingly competitive landscape, companies need every advantage and we believe this additional business insight will help our customers stay ahead of the curve.”

“ERPs are excellent systems of record for internal collaboration within the four walls of a company. These systems often fall short when it comes to collecting required documentation and data from external partners. Communicating and collaborating with suppliers and customers is where TraceGains Network offers a strategic advantage,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “TraceGains fosters collaboration and information exchange across the supply chain and through this agreement with RSM, we’ll be able to provide customers with a seamless way to port that data into Microsoft Dynamics 365.”

With this arrangement, the two companies will work together to create the API that’s scheduled to be available to customers by September 2019.

About TGCon

TGCon provides TraceGains’ customer and supplier community with access to industry experts, certification training, and the latest information regarding specific TraceGains solutions designed to help CPG customers and suppliers succeed. Along with informative learning opportunities covering products, business processes, and strategy, TGCon is an ideal setting for attendees to garner valuable knowledge from their peers and from TraceGains.

About TraceGains

TraceGains delivers cloud-based supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development solutions for the CPG industry. At the heart of TraceGains is an advanced network platform that digitizes documentation, automates workflows, and streamlines processes. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can grow the business without adding resources.

About RSM US LLP

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in 116 countries. RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to their clients, colleagues, and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle-market businesses. The clients they serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment.



