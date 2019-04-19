NaVOBA Honored to be the Veteran’s Business Community Partner of the National Business Inclusion Consortium

NaVOBA and the NBIC share symbiotic goals to advocate for the business interests of a diverse range of people in Corporate America's inclusion initiatives.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, April 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECONOMIC NEWS: Veteran Owned Businesses, Supplier Diversity, Corporate Diversity and InclusionMedia Contact Below(4/19/2019, Pittsburgh, PA): The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) was honored last week to join the coalition representing the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC), a coalition of the nation's leading business organizations representing diverse communities. NaVOBA strives to maximize marketplace and supply chain access and competitiveness for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, education and recognition.NaVOBA and the NBIC share symbiotic goals to advocate for the business interests of a diverse range of people. NaVOBA also aligns with the NBIC’s desired outcome of parity in cross-segment diversity and inclusion initiatives in corporate America, and we actively strive to collaborate across diverse business communities and advocate for the advancement of policies that support the growth of diverse-owned companies. Including the perspective from NaVOBA’s Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises®, Board of Directors, Founding Partners and Corporate Allies ensures that the veteran’s entrepreneurship community is represented in accomplishing the NBIC mission of inclusion across the diverse business community.“NaVOBA applauds the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) for its pioneering work to create collaboration across the diverse business community,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “Inclusion of the Veteran’s Community ensures that all diverse business communities are represented.”NaVOBA’s Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year® awards have celebrated the incredible diversity of America’s military entrepreneur community. Veterans are literally everybody. They come from every walk of life that makes America great. The common tie that connects all these unique individuals, however, resides with the fact that for the last four decades each and every one of the brave Americans have volunteered to serve our nation in uniform. NaVOBA was honored to collaborate with our friends at the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the first ever LGBT Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year® as part of the LGBTUnity Conference in Philadelphia last year and we’re excited to collaborate again for this year’s event.About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.For more information or to arrange interviews, contact:Ashleigh Fredaashleigh.freda@navoba.org(724) 362-8622 ext. 103



