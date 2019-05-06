‘Passion to Heal’ Dermatologists Volunteer in Kenya

SKIN-The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® Article: Passion to Heal – Dermatology Volunteering

It was an opportunity that allowed all of us to not only help patients with skin conditions but also to learn more about the local culture, socio-economic structure and medical practice.” — Maulik M Dhandha, MD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passion to Heal is an organization that plans fully funded trips for dermatologists and ophthalmologists to travel to Kenya or India in order to care for children and adults in international communities. They provide health care programming that includes community and health education, mobile health clinics, school-based health clubs and nutrition programs, and health clinic services. In low income countries, care from specialists remains out of reach for most rural communities. Without expertise in dermatology, local doctors struggle to treat and diagnose skin conditions, which are widespread across many rural communities.In this issue of SKIN, Dhandha discusses his experience with the volunteer organization in Maasai Mara, Kenya. He writes “In August 2018, I was part of a volunteer team of dermatologists, physician assistants and medical assistants… The key highlights of the trip were its well organized nature from ticketing to lodging to itinerary, the supportive local staff, and how grateful patients were with evaluation of their conditions.” Dr. Dhandha goes on to describe 3 interesting patients who were all diagnosed with rare diseases not commonly encountered in the United States.The author closed with the following heartwarming message “the cultural experience allowed us to better understand the local dynamics including patient expectations, resources, and strengths of the local staff. Although a short trip, it was an opportunity that allowed all of us to not only help patients with skin conditions but also to learn more about the local culture, socio-economic structure and medical practice in Maasai Mara, Kenya.”Any interested dermatologists should apply directly with Passion to Heal. SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.For more details please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.(DOI: 10.25251/skin.3.3.10)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.