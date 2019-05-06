Multiple Options for Patients Struggling with Melasma

SKIN-The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® Article: How to Manage Melasma

Several topical, oral, and procedural treatment options are available with varying mechanisms of action addressing the multifactorial nature of [melasma].” — Seemal R Desai, MD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melasma is a common skin condition that is characterized by symmetric dark spots on sun exposed areas of the skin. It most commonly occurs on the face. Melasma also appears more frequently in women and those with darker skin tones. Unfortunately, melasma can negatively affect a patient’s quality of life. These spots can be embarrassing and cosmetically displeasing to patients.Although melasma is usually a chronic skin condition, there are several treatment options. In this issue of SKIN, Desai et al. review the treatment options for melasma. They cover systemic oral medications, topical medications, and procedural treatments. The authors note “Due to the incomplete understanding of its pathogenesis and the high recurrence rate, melasma remains a difficult disorder to manage resulting in physician frustration and patient dissatisfaction. Nevertheless, several topical, oral, and procedural treatment options are available with varying mechanisms of action addressing the multifactorial nature of the disorder.”Desai et al. present clinically relevant information on topicals (i.e. hydroquinone, triple combination therapy, azelaic acid), oral medications (tranexamic acid, polypodium leucotomos, glutathione), and procedures (chemical peels, microneedling, lasers). They close with the following message “it is essential to establish rapport with patients in order to build a therapeutic alliance with reasonable goals and expectations.”SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.For more details please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.(DOI: 10.25251/skin.3.3.1)



