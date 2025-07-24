New Skin Cancer Test Helps Doctors Know Who’s Really at Risk — and Who Isn’t

The 40-GEP test gives doctors a better tool to identify which patients need more care and which can safely avoid unnecessary treatment.” — Dr. Brian Martin

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study has shown that a test called the 40-Gene Expression Profile (40-GEP) can help doctors better identify which patients with a common skin cancer—cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC)—are at the highest risk for the cancer coming back or spreading after surgery. While cSCC can be cured when the cancer is found early and removed, some patients still face serious risks of recurrence and/or spread in the future. Until now, it’s been difficult for doctors to know exactly who needs more aggressive follow-up or treatment.Doctors have traditionally used tumor size, location, and certain features seen under the microscope to judge a patient’s risk. However, these tools only give general predictions about a patient’s outlook, including the chances of the cancer coming back or spreading. It’s a bit like checking a weather forecast that says there’s a chance of storms somewhere in the state—it doesn’t tell you exactly where or how bad. The 40-GEP test looks closely at the tumor’s genes and gives a much more accurate view of each patient’s individual risk. It places patients into one of three groups: low risk, moderate risk , or high risk.In this study, researchers followed over 400 cSCC patients who had their surgically removed. The results showed big differences between the groups identified by the 40-GEP test. Patients in the high-risk group had about a 29% chance of their cancer returning and a 43% chance of it spreading within three years. In comparison, those in the low-risk group had only a 6% chance of recurrence and a 3% chance of spread. These numbers make it clear that the test can successfully separate those who need more aggressive care from those who don’t.The real benefit of the 40-GEP test is how it helps doctors tailor treatment plans. Patients in the high-risk group might be recommended for extra therapies, like radiation or regular imaging scans, to catch problems early. Meanwhile, low-risk patients can avoid unnecessary treatments, reducing side effects and stress. This means better care for everyone—more protection for those who need it, and more peace of mind for those who don’t.This study marks a big step forward in personalized skin cancer care. With better tools like the 40-GEP test, doctors can make smarter decisions, and patients can feel more confident in their treatment plans. It’s a major win for both doctors and patients in the fight against skin cancer.SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicineis a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.For more details, please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.The 40-Gene Expression Profile Test Identifies Patients with National Comprehensive Cancer Network High-Risk Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma at High Risk of Poor Outcomes to Inform Management Decisions. J of Skin. 2025;9(4):2426-2443. doi:10.25251/mvr2rn83

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.