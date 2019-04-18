Pacific Sky Aviation Implements Britannica's Fox Training Management System in Record Time

Canada's Pacific Sky Aviation Flight School Training in the Sky

CALGARY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Sky Aviation Inc. (Pacific Sky), the British Columbia-based flight school, has implemented the Fox Training Management System by Britannica Knowledge Systems in the record-breaking time of three weeks.

"The Pacific Sky team provided us with very positive feedback on Fox's simple self-implementation process," said Asher Dagan, VP Product & Marketing, Britannica Knowledge Systems. "I credit this success to Pacific Sky's motivation, coupled with Britannica's new ready-made onboarding tools."

Fox's new self-implementation tools are a component of its recently launched "Fox-for-All" approach. Developed from knowledge gained serving large aviation customers including United Airlines, American Airlines, Boeing, ANA, British Airways and LATAM, the approach combines proven industry-specialized solutions, easy self-onboarding and management tools (for data migration and integration), scalable pricing, cost-efficient shared cloud services and tiered support packages.

In just the first quarter of 2019, the approach has drawn various-sized organizations to adopt Fox, including Singapore Flight School and Pobeda Airlines (Russia).

In less than a month after kick-off, Fox is fully implemented at Pacific Sky's Flight Training Center in Calgary near the International Airport, Alberta, Canada for their Twin Otter and CL Water Bomber programs. As one comprehensive system, Fox manages all operational training requirements including resource allocation, scheduling, pilot training records, qualifications and learning.

Fox's analytics and automated processes help Pacific Sky improve training development, learning and testing, and performance evaluation. Push alerts and notifications keep Pacific Sky's Fox users updated with task and schedule changes. Its instructors and evaluators are now capturing real-time performance data online and offline on mobile devices using the Fox Grading app to eliminate paper, improve accuracy, ensure training quality and maintain standards.



About Britannica Knowledge Systems (www.britannica-ks.com)

At Britannica Knowledge Systems, we develop industry-leading visionary solutions to optimize training operations. Our flagship product, Fox, the sophisticated algorithm-based training management system, helps small to large and complex training organizations systemize processes, reduce costs and improve throughput. We listen closely to our customers and continuously enhance Fox with cutting-edge technology to meet evolving needs. Our talented and experienced professionals apply proven methodologies to ensure complete customer success.

About Pacific Sky Aviation ( http://www.pacificsky.ca/)

Pacific Sky Aviation is a privately held B.C. company, with operations at our headquarters in Victoria and at its Twin Otter flight test and training center in Calgary, Alberta. For over 25 years, Pacific Sky has been a Transport Canada-approved provider of flight training, including initial licensing and ratings for new pilots, Multi-Engine and IFR Training. Since the launch of the Series 400 Twin Otter, Pacific Sky has also provided advanced Twin Otter training for pilots throughout the world.

