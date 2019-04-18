Janie Got Her Gun! At 18, She Couldn't Buy a Beer in Denver, But Her Tender Age Was Okay For Buying the Shotgun She Fatally Turned On Herself!

Selling a shotgun to Sol Pais, 18, was that Denver clerk's mortal sin. Sol Pais should have been advised of the FBI's 2-week wait. Why sell her a shotgun at 18, yet she could not buy a beer until 21?” — James E. Shaw, Ph.D.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janie Got Her Gun! Florida Teen Flies To Colorado, Infatuated by the Columbine High School Shootings of 1999, Buys a Shotgun and Fatally Shoots HerselfDr.James E. Shaw, author of the landmark, media-heralded book, Jack and Jill, Why They Kill: Saving Our Children, Saving Ourselves, says he was stunned to hear of the tragic death of 18-year old Sol Pais, "Who wasn't even born when the unspeakably horrid Columbine shootings occurred in 1999." Shaw was one of the invited keynote speakers at the first Columbine High School commemorative ceremony, in 2000. He says, "School leaders and the communities they serve have, with the nonstop support of law enforcement, made tremendous school safety advances all across the country...and all the time." Shaw shakes his head, frowns and asks, "How is it that enlightenment about selling guns to children has not fully occurred? The Florida teenager, Sol Pais, wasn't even the legal age of 21 for buying beer in Colorado, yet she was able to easily buy a shotgun and ammunition within minutes of her plane's landing in Denver.""Jack and Jill, Why They Kill," Shaw's book, has been hailed, on CNN, as the "smart answer for today's troubled times." Shaw spent four years inside state youth prisons, interviewing girls and boys incarcerated for having committed murder and homicide. His pioneering in-person research broke ground in an area that school leaders were only then beginning to understand. "Going to school can be hazardous to children's health," Shaw says. He praises the Jefferson County school superintendent for "his sharp instincts that drove the closing of every school in the district and locking out potential student threatners." Shaw adds: "Dr. Jason Glass stopped Jeffco's school yards from being turned--by a gun-wielding, depressed, disoriented, and disillusioned child--into grave yards.""Jack and Jill, Why They Kill" is the outgrowth of Shaw's research inside state youth prisons that earned him a Ph.D. degree from the Claremont Graduate University, as well as Phi Delta Kappa's "Best Dissertation of the Year" award. Shaw says he is grateful to media organizations for "their constant invitations to me to be a guest expert in TV and radio on-air discussions about school safety, campus threatners, bullying, and the constant need to work cooperatively and collaboratively with local law enforcement to ensure maximum safety for everyone in the school community." Shaw says that Sol Pais "utter failure in the execution" of her purported plans to arrive at Columbine High School with her newly-purchased and loaded shotgun, "Spared the lives of others she might have encountered."In addition to being on the Panel of Experts of the Los Angeles Superior Court, since 2003, Shaw continues to research and write, and occasionally teaches in the doctoral programs of professional schools of Psychology, such as the Chicago School of Professional Psychology and the California Southern University School of Behavioral Sciences. He is also a public speaker represented by the Jodi Solomon Speakers Bureau, Boston, MA. "Jack and Jill, Why They Kill" is available at Amazon.com, and is used in colleges and universities and police academies nationwide.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.