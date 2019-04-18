Communication Arts magazine announces 60th Design & Advertising Competitions Call for Entries

Communication Arts magazine, the professional journal for visual communications, announces its 60th annual Design and Advertising Competitions Call for Entries.

MENLO PARK, CA, USA, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Menlo Park, California, April 18, 2019—Communication Arts magazine, a professional journal for those involved in

visual communications, announces its 60th annual Design and Advertising Competitions Call for Entries. The deadline for submissions is May 3, 2019.* Selected by nationally representative juries of distinguished designers and creative directors, the winning entries will be distributed worldwide in the print and digital editions of the Communication Arts Design Annual, Communication Arts Advertising Annual and on commarts.com, assuring important exposure to the largest audience of creative professionals and potential clients in the world.

Submission Guidelines and FAQs can be found at: commarts.com/competitions

Past Design winners can be viewed online at: commarts.com/magazine/2018-design

Past Advertising winners can be viewed online at: commarts.com/magazine/2018-advertising

2019 Design Jury

Brad Bartlett, creative director, Brad Bartlett Design, Pasadena, CA

Tad Carpenter, partner/creative director, Carpenter Collective, Kansas, MO

Lynda Decker, Lynda Decker Design, New York, NY

Fidel Peña, creative director and co-founder, Underline Studio, Tornonto, Canada

Laura Scott, creative director, Studio Scott, San Francisco, CA

2019 Advertising Jury

Rob Baird, chief creative officer, Preacher, Austin, TX

Kara Goodrich, senior creative director, BBDO NY, New York, NY

Linda Knight, chief creative officer, Phenomenon, Los Angeles, CA

Carlos Moreno, co-chief creative officer, Cossette, Toronto, Canada

Karin Onsager-Birch, chief creative officer, FCB West, San Francisco, CA

Lewis Williams, chief creative officer, Burrell, Chicago, IL

About Communication Arts

Now in its 60th year, Communication Arts continues to showcase the current best—whether it’s from industry veterans or tomorrow’s stars—in design, advertising, photography, illustration, interactive media and typography. With a paid print circulation of over 20,000 and 970,000 unique annual online visitors, Communication Arts reaches the largest audience of creative professionals and potential clients in the world.

About the 60th Design & Advertising competitions

With an acceptance rate of less than 5%, the Communication Arts Design & Advertising Competitions are among the most exclusive major creative competitions in the world and inclusion is one of the most-coveted awards in the industry. Successful designers and creative directors cite winning as a milestone in their professional career.



