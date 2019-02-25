Communication Arts Magazine Launches its 60th Anniversary Issue

The leading magazine on creative excellence in visual communications celebrates its first 60 years with a commemorative retrospective issue.

MENLO PARK, CA, US, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communication Arts magazine, the premier professional journal for those involved in creativity in visual communications, has published its 60th anniversary commemorative issue.

“Looking back at this amazing journey has been bittersweet, as we’ve rediscovered so much historical work that continues to inspire, but we’re also forced to acknowledge the passing of so many of our industry’s early innovators,” said Patrick Coyne, editor and designer, and the son of the magazine’s founder.

In addition to an article on the history of the magazine, a 60-year timeline provides an overview of visual communications and its relationship to society, culture and technology. An article on industry pioneers features thirty-one designers, advertising creatives, illustrators and photographers who have left behind unforgettable work. Also included are a brief visual history of innovation in interactive media, from early websites to VR, the 6 most important advertising campaigns of the last 60 years as cited by advertising creative leaders, and a look at how designers have adapted—and are still adapting—to the times.

“The most frustrating part of this issue was omitting people and projects we felt were significant—there is so much more we wanted to include,” said Coyne. “We hope readers will consider this issue a valuable reference into our field’s rich history.”

About Communication Arts

Communication Arts is a professional journal for designers, art directors, design firms, corporate design departments, agencies, illustrators, photographers and everyone involved in visual communications. Through its editorials, feature articles and the annual competitions it sponsors, CA provides new ideas and information, while promoting the highest professional standards for the field.

Now in its 61st year, CA continues to showcase the current best—whether it’s from industry veterans or tomorrow’s stars—in advertising, design, photography, illustration, interactive and typography. Everything is reproduced with quality printing and attention to detail unmatched by any trade publication anywhere.

With a paid circulation of over 25,000 (21,766 subscribers and 3,424 single copy sales), CA has a rich tradition of representing the aspirations of a continually-growing and quality-conscious field of visual communications. CA’s editorial content, knowledgeable presentation and writing and quality reproduction are all designed to be consistent with the standards CA’s readers set for themselves in their own careers.



