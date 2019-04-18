Plant City Bike Fest Draws Yellow Tent of Volunteer Ministers

Judy Fagerman, Scientology Volunteer Minister Tampa Coordinator with visitor to the Plant City Bike Fest on April 6th.

PLANT CITY, FLORIDA, USA, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 6th, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) of Tampa pitched their yellow tent with motto - “Something Can be Done About it” – at Plant City’s Bike Fest in downtown Union Station. Bike Fest is a monthly event drawing hundreds of custom motorcycles and bikers as well as entertainment and vendors for a family-friendly afternoon in Plant City’s downtown.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers not only answered questions about their program but also offered their unique “Assists” to those experiencing discomfort or stress. A Scientology Assist deals exclusively with spiritual and mental trauma and is not a replacement to medical treatment.

“When we set up our tents, we always find some people who’ve been suffering for a long time with pain and mental distress and sometimes they cannot get relief,” says Judy Fagerman, Tampa VM Coordinator. “Through ‘Assists’ we demonstrate that something can be done , and we teach them exactly what that is. More importantly we teach them that they can learn to help others.”

At the Bike Fest, volunteers offered the “Assists” to anyone who asked, and invited them to sign up for a free online course so they can learn to use Assists to help others.

The Volunteer Ministers offer the free classes at their VM Florida headquarters ,101 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater, or online at www.volunteerministers.org. Classes cover any of the 19 chapters of L. Ron Hubbard’s The Scientology Handbook. The chapters contain practical knowledge on how to solve problems regarding drugs, study, relationships, trust and more. For more information call 727-467-6965.

L. Ron Hubbard described the purpose of the Volunteer Minister program as: "Making hundreds of thousands of Volunteer Ministers who go out into the world and tend to the needs of people as they find them is the purpose of this program."



Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”

Accordingly, in addition to traveling to wherever disaster strikes, Volunteer Ministers work with public servants in their own communities, helping to improve conditions right at home. Their information and training centers are bright yellow tents open to the public at weekend events and fairs, where anyone may enroll on a course or seminar.



