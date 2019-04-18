Spring’s Final Swing Dance for Charity at Clearwater’s Fort Harrison Features Children’s Charity

An old-fashioned Cake Walk raises funds for charities benefitting from the monthly ‘Swing Dance for Charity’ at downtown Clearwater’s Fort Harrison. Produced by Savoy South Dance Hall, the final dance of the season will be held on April 25th.

The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization features popular dance to bring people together while also raising funds for deserving charities.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday April 25th, the Church of Scientology will host Savoy South Dance Hall for their final Swing Dance for Charity of the 2019 season. The event is being held in the Fort Harrison’s Ballroom in downtown Clearwater. The Fort Harrison is the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology.

The $15 donation at the door includes refreshments and a dance class from 7 until 8pm. An open dance to the Flag Band follows at 8. All proceeds will benefit Children With a Vision. Founded in 2006, Children With a Vision works with like-minded non-profits to provide educational opportunities for youth and enrichment programs for people of all ages.

Delivering the dance lesson is career dancer Arleene Bowles, who provides her skills to help different charitable organizations raise funds for their causes. Past charities assisted include: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League, Toys for Tots, Bay Pines VA (Fisher House) and the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association.

“This is the third year we have partnered with Savoy South Dance Hall to help area charities,” said Lisa Mansell, the Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. “These events provide a forum to inform the community about the good works that are being done to help others, and at the same time teach people a new and enjoyable skill.”

All donations from the entrance fee along with the “Cake Walk” style raffle will be tallied up at the end of the night and given to Children With A Vision.

Swing Dancing began in the 1920’s where the black community, while dancing to contemporary jazz music, discovered the Charleston and the Lindy Hop at the Savoy Ballroom in New York City. The dance form quickly spread and is once again rising in popularity.

Partners are not required for the dance lesson and experienced dancers will be on hand to assist Ms. Bowles. For more information about the event, please call (727) 467-6860 or email SavoySouthDance@outlook.com.



The Fort Harrison:

Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many events for charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison is the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology. Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. For more information, please go to www.scientology.org.



