Clearwater Community Volunteers Center “Eggs-travaganza” Begins

Young volunteers stuffed thousands of eggs at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center in preparations for the 27th Annual Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt in Coachman Park.

Preparing the eggs can be just as much fun as hunting for them!

CLEARWATER, FL, US, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 16th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) had their first Easter egg stuffing session in the CCV Center in downtown Clearwater. Volunteers banded together to fill 2000 plastic eggs with candy, marking the first milestone for the 30,000 eggs needed for the 27th Annual Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt in Coachman park.

Twelve volunteers began the week-long egg stuffing project for the hunt, which is only a small part of the logistics needed to put on the event for the 8000 or so Greater Tampa Bay Area visitors every year.

Pam Ryan-Anderson, Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers said, “Preparations for the Easter Egg Hunt, one of our three signature events, starts months in advance. We use these events to provide a safe and fun environment for children, and any funds generated go towards supporting children through non-profit organizations like the Children’s Home Network.”

The hunt itself is free to enter while small fees are collected for attractions. The funds raised are donated back to local charities.

“Over the course of 27 years, Clearwater Community Volunteers' Easter Egg Hunt has grown into a community favorite, bringing thousands of families to Coachman Park.” said Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center. “Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote in his book The Way to Happiness that one should ‘Love and Help Children’, which is what we do through our events.”

Coachman Park will open at 11:00 am for children to take their places, and the hunt will begin at 12:30 pm.

Several charities that work with the CCV Center will host their booths near the waterfront in Coachman Park. Before and after the hunt, children can enjoy the slides, bouncy house and pony rides. Family entertainment will also be provided.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers please call Clemence Chevrot at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.



