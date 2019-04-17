Tea Time for Easter at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

The Clearwater Community Volunteers held an Easter Tea Party as a stuffed animal drive for their annual Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt on April 21.

In preparation of the 27th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, Clearwater Community Volunteers socialized for a stuffed animal drive.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 13th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) held an Easter Tea Party inside the CCV Center for nonprofit organizations, to help gather more stuffed animals for the 27th annual Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt in Coachman Park. Each guest was asked to bring a stuffed animal to the Tea as a donation for the Easter egg hunt.

The event started with a short reception where guests mingled with one another before being seated at their tables, which were set up with tea cups and saucers along with a selection of different finger sandwiches, fruits, and pastries. A variety of teas were also available to attendees.

“The Clearwater Community Volunteers have organized the Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt for 27 years.” said Ms.

Daniela Nessen, Donation Coordinator for CCV. “At the Hunt, we have 30,000 Easter eggs filled with candy. Three hundred of these are golden eggs that children can redeem for a stuffed animal at ‘Bunny Central’ at the event. The stuffed animals we received today will make children happy this coming Easter.”

In total, 22 guests attended and donated 26 stuffed animals.

Ms. Nessen was present to thank the guests for donating the stuffed animals to the Clearwater Community Volunteers. She gave a brief history of the Easter Egg Hunt along with a personal invitation to the hunt to everyone who donated.

Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center said, “Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote ‘A child factually does not do well without love. Most children have an abundance of it to return.’ The Clearwater Community Volunteers imbues this principle in community events like the Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt.”

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.



