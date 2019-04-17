The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Joins Hundreds to Celebrate 2019 Earth Day in St. Petersburg, Florida

On Saturday, 13 Apr 2019, the Third Annual Earth Day Celebration was held at Williams Park in St. Petersburg, Florida. Shown here are visitors at the Way to Happiness booth receiving free education materials to promote care of the environment.

"Safeguard and Improve the Environment" was a recurring theme among Floridian citizens honoring Earth Day.

[W]e must act fast to turn around the downward spiral of environmental destruction by broadly educating our neighbors and taking action ourselves to directly clean up our communities.” — Tanja Cranton, ED of TWTH Association of Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Petersburg’s historic Williams Park, 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning of April 13th, 2019 saw the green canopy The Way to Happiness tent going up among dozens of groups at the Third Annual Earth Day Celebration, a day designated for promoting care of the environment, observed in over 192 countries and celebrated by billions.

At Williams Park, hundreds of environmentalists, Earth lovers and the curious toured booths promoting care of the ocean and animals; industries selling products such as solar panels to reduce the carbon footprint; holistic treatments; and of course, food, organic and otherwise.

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay focused its message on changing attitudes. They distributed over 600 of L. Ron Hubbard’s The Way to Happiness booklets, in which one precept to happiness advises: “Safeguard and Improve the Environment.” In that 1981 booklet, L Ron Hubbard wrote, “Cut down too many forests, foul too many rivers and seas, mess up the atmosphere and we have had it. The surface temperature can go roasting hot, the rain can turn to sulfuric acid. All living things could die.”

According to Keep America Beautiful, litter is another environmental problem and it’s costly; $11.5 billion are spent every year to clean up litter in the USA.

Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, said, “Together we can save the planet but we must act fast to turn around the downward spiral of environmental destruction by broadly educating our neighbors and taking action ourselves to directly clean up our communities.”

The Way to Happiness is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology (http://www.scientology.tv). The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay has been carrying out monthly community clean-ups in Clearwater and is holding the next cleanup on April 20th in Clearwater’s Gateway neighborhood.

For more information on the program or to join in the cleanup projects, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755, open daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.

The Way To Happiness

The Way to Happiness is the first moral code based wholly on common sense. Originally published in 1981, its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. The Way to Happiness further holds a Guinness Record as the world’s single most translated non-religious book in the world. This code of conduct can be followed by anyone, of any race, color or creed and works to restore the bonds that unite humankind.



