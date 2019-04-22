Digital Healthcare Company Prepared Health Names David W. Bean Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Healthcare industry veteran David Bean named Prepared Health senior vice president of sales and marketing

Healthcare industry veteran will accelerate national sales, forge new industry partnerships

We’re excited for David to help us in our mission of providing better patient experiences as care continues to move outside of the hospital and into the home.” — Prepared Health CEO Ashish Shah

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHICAGO, April 22, 2019 -- Digital healthcare company Prepared Health has named industry veteran David W. Bean as senior vice president of sales and marketing, a new position for the four-year-old company, effective April 22, 2019.Bean’s role will include building a national sales team, forging relationships with hospitals and post-acute providers, and developing new industry partnerships. Most recently, Bean was vice president of strategic accounts for Complete Merchant Solutions, where he partnered with many of the leading Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) and practice management software vendors across the country.Prior to that, Bean was co-founder and executive vice president of sales and marketing at ClearDATA Networks, the leading provider of HIPAA-compliant cloud hosting and healthcare security and compliance services. He also was executive vice president and general manager of a division of AncAla Equity Partners, and held several senior management positions for Sage Software/Interact Commerce/SalesLogix, where he built an awarding-winning global channel program with 650 partners in 72 countries.Bean’s appointment follows two major announcements from Prepared Health: a new partnership with Jefferson Health , a 14-hospital system in Philadelphia with more than $5 billion in revenue; and an expanded relationship with Holy Redeemer Health System , a fully integrated health system serving patients across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.“We’re excited for David to join our team and help us in our mission of providing better patient experiences as care continues to move outside of the hospital and into the home,” said Ashish V. Shah, CEO of Prepared Health.About Prepared HealthPrepared Health is a Chicago-based digital healthcare company that connects hospitals and health plans to the multiple providers involved in a patient’s care post discharge including post-acute care facilities, home care and social determinants of health partners. The award- winning platform has been recognized for its easy-to-use, innovative user experience and DINA, an AI technology that acts as a virtual care coordinator suggesting evidence-based interventions. Today, Prepared Health is connected to 700 sites across the U.S. with demonstrated outcomes that dramatically decrease avoidable readmission rates, reduce unnecessary ER visits, and boost caregiver productivity. For more information, visit www.preparedhealth.com



