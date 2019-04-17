Jefferson Health Announces Partnership with Prepared Health to Coordinate Care Transitions from Hospital to Home

Jefferson Health partners with Prepared Health to transform Philadelphia and NJ markets into "models of innovation"

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jefferson Health, a 14-hospital system in Philadelphia and New Jersey with more than $5 billion in revenue, named Chicago-based Prepared Health its digital technology partner for post-acute and transitional care. Prepared Health’s platform enables hospitals to connect, collaborate and react in real-time with the multiple providers involved in a patient’s care post discharge including post-acute, home and social determinants of health partners.The digital care coordination platform will launch at Jefferson’s Cherry Hill, Stratford and Washington Township hospitals in New Jersey.“It’s up to healthcare professionals to use technology to get care to where patients are instead of getting patients to where care is located,” said Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, president of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health. “We are thrilled to develop and deploy Prepared Health’s technology to partner with our post-acute providers. They are aligned with our mission of healthcare with no address, which underpins our model of healthcare innovation across the nation.”Prepared Health’s cloud-based, mobile-friendly platform connects caregivers across the entire care continuum: skilled nursing facilities, home health care, non-medical home care, durable medical equipment providers, pharmacists, geriatricians, family caregivers, and companies that address social determinants of health. The tool fosters collaboration in real time to reduce communication gaps that can occur when multiple providers are involved with patient care post-discharge. The intent of the collaboration is to reduce readmissions , curb uncompensated care due to unnecessary ER utilization, and streamline patient transitions to post-acute and the home. The connected platform includes DINA, an AI technology that analyzes patient data and suggests evidence-based interventions to caregivers.“Dr. Klasko is an inspiring leader and we are excited to work together to provide the highest quality patient experiences as care continues to move outside of the hospital and into the home,” said Ashish V. Shah, CEO of Prepared Health. “To achieve our shared vision and connect many different providers, we need to activate data to provide the right care at the right time.”According to Patrice Miller, enterprise vice president of care management at Jefferson Health: “Our partnership with Prepared Health will help us reach our shared vision of reimagining healthcare and improving patient care and coordination.”About Jefferson HealthJefferson Health is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Our dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provides a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 14 hospitals (seven Magnet®-designated for nursing excellence), more than 40 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center and Magee Rehabilitation. Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Inc. is nationally ranked in 10 specialty areas by U.S. News & World Report (2018-19).About Prepared HealthPrepared Health is a Chicago-based digital healthcare company that connects hospitals and health plans to the multiple providers involved in a patient’s care post discharge including post-acute care facilities, home care and social determinants of health partners. The award- winning platform has been recognized for its easy-to-use, innovative user experience and DINA, an AI technology that acts as a virtual care coordinator suggesting evidence-based interventions. Today, Prepared Health is connected to 700 sites across the U.S. with demonstrated outcomes that dramatically decrease avoidable readmission rates, reduce unnecessary ER visits and boost caregiver productivity. For more information, visit www.preparedhealth.com



