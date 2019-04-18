Mount Lehman Credit Union Converts to Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite

Universa’s flexible, feature rich and cost-effective state-of-the-art suite of products are now available in the heart of the Fraser Valley, BC

AURORA, ON, CANADA, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Solution has recently completed converting Mount Lehman Credit Union (MLCU) from its former processing platform to Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite. The Universa software, being a state-of-the-art, browser-based digital banking platform, incorporates the latest and the best in technological advances. Mount Lehman CU, situated between the beautiful Fraser River and the Trans-Canada Highway in BC, has embraced the Universa suite of products and services to meet a growing number of challenges as it tackles the significant financial needs of its members. As a leading fintech provider of banking and financial management solutions, Ontario-based Smart Solution is always pleased to offer its innovative products in other areas of Canada and with this conversion of MLCU, Smart Solution is proud to announce its sixth Universa client in the province of British Columbia. With MLCU having joined its ever-growing list of Universa clients, Smart Solution continues to enhance and solidify the reputation of Universa as one of the most prominent contenders in leading-edge banking platforms in Canada, the Caribbean and Central America.Universa’s agile, rapid release development process enables Smart Solution to rapidly translate client business needs or new ideas into customizable system functionalities. Access to Universa’s highly configurable functionalities is under the client’s full control by means of Universa’s security framework. The possibilities for customization are endless and new additions are seamless.“We measure our success in terms of personal relationships as well as in providing cutting edge support and services for our members. Smart Solution’s Universa platform will give us the means to do exactly that.” said Arlet Wilde, CEO of MLCU. Ms. Wilde went on to say “…the Smart Solution team which flew in from Ontario to be on-site for the conversion was awesome: skilled, well-prepared with expert business knowledge in the Credit Union sector and in the project management discipline. The pre-conversion long-distance training and support was superb and the post-conversion resolution of any minor issues which might have cropped up was quick and effective. Throughout the whole process we never felt alone; all-in-all, a first-class act!.”“We are delighted that MLCU has chosen to migrate to our growing family of financial institutions using the Universa platform to support its client service strategies,” stated Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution. He added that, “we are also pleased that MLCU chose to adopt our SaaS delivery model as the overall economics of choosing SaaS over in-house are undeniable as proven by the fact that 80% of our clientele have migrated to this model. By using Smart Solution’s SaaS-integrated private cloud architecture, clients not only enjoy enhanced Tier 1 security and safety, but also do not have to deal with the costs, resources and potential problem solving issues that in-house servers would require. Universa’s market penetration continues to accelerate with several more conversions scheduled for 2019 and beyond. Many institutions are looking for ways to keep up with new and emerging market technologies; the switch to Universa will provide them with the needed tools to meet those challenges and embrace the future.”About Mount Lehman Credit Union (MLCU)With a history spanning back 74 years, MLCU prides itself on its “member-oriented method of providing service which exceeds that of the big banks and big credit unions; and, we offer all of the same services at very competitive rates. While the entire financial services industry seems focused on mergers and acquisitions, we have taken a decidedly radical approach–to focus on our members and what's best for them”.About Smart SolutionFor over 35 years, Smart Solution and its group of companies has provided innovative core banking systems and financial management solutions to Credit Unions, Banks, Trusts and other financial organizations worldwide. Smart Solution supports a diverse client base, including some of the top Canadian Credit Unions and innovative Banks. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail and on our team of qualified experts focused on providing exceptional service and support. Our strengths lie in our efficiency, our expertise, and our constant focus on innovation and rapid functionality improvements.For more information:



