The Pacific Rim’s Premier Telecommunications Event Announces Its 2020 Call For Participation

PTC is seeking submissions for PTC’20: Vision 2020 and Beyond, to be held January 19 to 22 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Telecommunications Council, otherwise recognized as PTC, today announced its Call for Participation (CFP) for its 42nd Annual Conference, seeking submissions for PTC’20: Vision 2020 and Beyond, to be held from 19 to 22 January 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“Vision” is both the “act of sensing” present reality and the “power to anticipate that which may come to be.” PTC’20: Vision 2020 and Beyond will investigate multiple dimensions of the telecommunications sector, technologies, applications, and benefits in 2020, and also explore trends and discontinuities in the years beyond.

2020 will be an eventful year, with 8K and 5G rollouts gaining steam; further developments in AI, blockchain, AR and VR; an exponentially increasing set of “things” being deployed globally measuring in the tens of billions on its way to a trillion things; computing migrating to the edge; and an increasing number of people coming online, even as the global population continues to grow.

At the nexus of these: subsea, satellite, wireline and wireless networks, and data center and interconnection facilities connecting them, growing in double-digit percentages for the foreseeable future.

PTC’20: Vision 2020 and Beyond will bring into focus what otherwise would be a blur of disruptive technologies, emerging applications, shifting regulatory policies, dynamically-changing cultural norms, and new business models.

PTC invites industry executives, business strategists, financial analysts, technologists, innovators, policymakers, regulatory and legal experts, and consultants to submit proposals on forward-looking views and implications on topics representing the breadth and depth of the industry. Those include applications, technology, and policy issues for network-centric or network-enabled products, services, and uses.

Deputy Secretary-General Malcom Johnson of the ITU states, “I thoroughly enjoyed my participation at PTC’19. The PTC Annual Conference is a worthwhile and inspirational event, and a flourishing platform for fruitful discussions and effective cooperation opportunities.”

New to the upcoming PTC Annual Conference is the PTC HUB Presentations and Cross-discipline/Cross-sector sessions. The PTC HUB will be the core of the conference and the opportunity to conduct brief and lively 10-minute talks, tutorials, debates, presentations or interactive sessions on a variety of key issues. The sessions will demonstrate how industry functions and developments interact across ecosystems to create value, and how changes contribute to use cases.

“Like the innovators in our industry, we too must move the needle and innovate in ways to bring new opportunities to our Annual Conference,” comments Sharon Nakama, chief executive officer of PTC. “We look forward to the proposals, so participants can share their expertise.”

The conference program will also incorporate a variety of formats, including presentations, interviews and moderated discussion panels. Proposals for consideration can be submitted for topical sessions, workshops, tutorials or “managed” sessions. The deadline for submission is 12 July 2019.

Academics and Researchers are invited to submit their research paper abstracts by 12 July 2019, either on a topic of interest provided or for one that fits the conference theme. Students may submit full papers by 15 September 2019. Accepted research papers are also eligible for PTC’s Research Awards, the Meheroo Jussawalla Research Award and the Yale M. Braunstein Student Award.

For more information on the PTC’20 Call for Participation and details regarding proposal options and a complete listing of topics, visit www.ptc.org/ptc20/cfp.



ABOUT PACIFIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL

Recognized as PTC, the Pacific Telecommunications Council is the leading global non-profit membership organization promoting the advancement of information and communications technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim, the most dynamic geography of the world, spanning over 40 nations. PTC’s Annual Conference, held each January in Honolulu, is the Pacific Rim’s premier telecommunications event and serves as the strategic springboard for the global communications industry.

# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.