The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Brings "How to Teach a Child to Read" Workshop to Clearwater

April 26th "How to Teach a Child to Read" workshop will be held in The Way to Happiness Center in downtown Clearwater.

People who struggle with literacy are more likely to live in poverty, lack education and drop out of school.

People who struggle with literacy are more likely to live in poverty, lack education and drop out of school.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 26 April 2019, The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, taking on a global literacy challenge, will host the “How to teach a child to read” workshop at The Way to Happiness Center in downtown Clearwater. According to projectliteracy.com, over 750 million people can't read this sentence, and illiteracy costs the world economy $1.19 trillion a year.

“By ensuring all children learn to read, we are opening the door for them to learn and so pave the way to a prosperous future for generations to come,” said Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay.

The back bone of the organization is the book called The Way to Happiness, authored by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981. In chapter 17, “Be Competent”, he supports the reason why anyone needs to be able to study so they can learn and thus be competent: “A civilization, to survive, must nurture the habits and abilities to study in its schools. A school is not a place where one puts children to get them out from underfoot during the day… School is where one should learn to study and where children can be prepared to come to grips with reality, learn to handle it with competence and be readied to take over tomorrow’s world, the world where current adults will be in their later middle or old age.”

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay says that attending the “How to teach a child to read” workshop, parents, teachers and mentors alike will learn the basics steps of enabling children to become competent at whatever they set their minds to do.

Community outreach programs such as Walter Evans’s, founder of Shihan School of Survival, has successfully implemented The Way to Happiness materials into his Pinellas County program. Evans says, “We need more people reading and handing out this Way to Happiness booklet and taking the time to explain the benefits of it to our youth.”



The Way to Happiness is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology (http://www.scientology.tv).

For more information and to attend the workshop, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755, open daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.

The Way to Happiness is the first moral code based wholly on common sense. Originally published in 1981, its purpose is to help arrest the moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. This code of conduct can be followed by anyone, of any race, color or creed and works to restore the bonds that unite humankind. The Way to Happiness holds a Guinness Record as the world’s single most translated non-religious book in the world.



