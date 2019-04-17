There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 154,003 in the last 365 days.

Game Changing Sneaker Innovation

Never loosens or comes undone!

Laces in 1 second . by a 2 year old!

Great for tri-athletes, tennis, or basketball

Tie you sneaker in 1 second!

Game Changing innovation for laced shoes.”
— Anna Krengel

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tie your sneaker laces in 1 second, with one hand!
Easy, fast, secure, and great looking.
Whether you're 2 or 92,
Whether you are physically challenged or not,
Whether you are playing basketball, tennis, or just going for a walk,
Para-Tek is for you.

Anna Krengel
PARA-TEK
+1 212-427-4859
