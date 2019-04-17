Tech Mahindra and i2Chain Collaborate to Leverage Next Gen Technologies to Secure Confidential Customer Information

i2Chain offers cybersecurity application leveraging blockchain technologies to secure information and data assets using a transactional model

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, DELHI, INDIA, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Mahindra Ltd., a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with i2Chain Inc., a San Francisco-based startup, leveraging next gen technologies to secure customer information and data assets.

Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra and i2Chain will offer a blockchain-based cybersecurity application to customers that is easy to use and provides information owners with an unprecedented level of control as to how, when and where other users can access their information, with the potential to substantially reduce the frequency and costs of security incidents. It enables enterprises and users to secure, share and transact with integrity and confidence, and is fully GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant. The application also makes “chained” information and identity tamperproof, and records all actions taken against a file in an immutable blockchain, fully accessible to support audits and forensics.

Vivek Agarwal, Head of Corporate Development and Portfolio Companies, Tech Mahindra, said, “The size and volume of data enabled with the advent of 5G networks presents a challenge for enterprises to provide cost effective data security at the speed of business. I am excited to see that i2Chain can be leveraged as a strategic tool to secure high speed and high-volume information transactions especially in highly regulated industries including Finance, Media & Telecom, and Healthcare.”

Tech Mahindra will also provide consulting and other professional services, for the planning, deployment and ongoing support of the application to the users.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader – Blockchain, Tech Mahindra, said, “This collaboration will enable Tech Mahindra to offer its customers across industries, an innovative and intuitive application to secure enterprise information and data assets through its entire life cycle. As part of the TechMNxt charter, we are actively building a partner ecosystem and leveraging next gen technologies to empower our customers to address their underserviced and unaddressed needs. Our strategic partnership with i2Chain is an important step in this direction.”

Ajay Jotwani, Cofounder and CEO, i2Chain, said, “We are delighted to partner with Tech Mahindra, a Forbes Top 100 Digital Company, with a sterling reputation for service, innovation and technology leadership. We are very excited about the solution we can offer to our mutual clients to help them secure information end-to-end while taking a very positive step into blockchain-based solutions for their businesses.”

As part of the TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is betting big on next gen technologies like Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, and Analytics. Tech Mahindra is also collaborating and creating a disruptive and innovation-led ecosystem with some of the finest start-ups and academia, and drawing from the millennial workforce to create cutting-edge technology solutions and services for its customers.



About i2Chain, Inc.

i2Chain, Inc., is a San Francisco-based cyber security company focused on securing Information and Identity. The firm has a world class team, a combination of experienced former technology executives for Fortune 100 companies with recent computer science graduates, specializing in blockchain and cybersecurity and sharing a passion for developing innovative solutions for clients.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 121,840+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 935 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

