Best Customer Service for POS Retail Technology in Midwest Announced by LPA Retail Systems

LPA Retail Systems, a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology solutions, just announced an industry-leading service guarantee.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. , U.S., April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPA Retail Systems, a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology solutions, just announced an industry-leading service guarantee. It addresses the service and support issues often associated with retail technology.

The company’s new guarantee is: A Friendly Service Professional in Less than 10 Minutes—this applies to both calls and emails. In most cases, a service professional will immediately pick up the call.

LPA Retail Systems President Tim Lano said, “We have been in this business a long time and know how important it is that POS systems are always up and running. There’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to make a sale because the system is not working. We want our clients and prospective clients to know that we take this seriously enough to offer a guarantee with teeth.”

LPA Retail Systems is known throughout the industry for their proficiency in a range of retail technology systems and for their skilled, retailer-focused support staff.

Areas of expertise include: an array of retail software solutions, such as NCR Counterpoint; POS hardware; networks; security and proactive monitoring.

“When a register is down, or anything disrupts communication from the server to the device, that’s always of the utmost importance,” Lano said. “No one wants to wait minutes or hours to start selling again. Our service guarantee sends the message that we treat every request with a sense of urgency and have the capacity to resolve it quickly. In short, we are always there when our clients need us.”

LPA Retail offers managed services, including comprehensive support, that are standalone or bundled into a complete client solution. While the company is always adding to its Managed Services Portfolio; current offerings include:

• 24/7 tech support-backed by the same 10-minute or less guarantee

• Back-up and monitoring

• System optimization and security

In the highly unlikely event that LPA Retail Systems is not able to respond within 10 minutes, they will authorize a service credit.

“Our clients trust us to provide the best fit solution for their unique situation and our new service guarantee is an integral component of that solution,” Lano said.

Headquartered in Greater Minneapolis, LPA Retail Systems Inc. is a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology that includes POS software, hardware and related services. They are a complete solution provider for multiple sectors including gift shops, corporate stores, liquor, lawn and garden, specialty foods, apparel, and sporting goods. LPA Retail enables clients to leverage the Web and POS —reducing labor costs, better managing inventory and increasing sales. The company’s ability to customize POS software and link to ecommerce insures a solution that is tailored to each client’s business. A premier NCR partner since 1993, LPA Retail Systems works with multiple POS hardware and software providers. Long-term clients include a full portfolio of independent retailers and Fortune 500 companies. Email sales@lparetail.com or call 952-814-4800/877-846-5266 toll-free. News Room, visit: https://www.lparetail.com/press-media-room/, For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





