As winter closes in, the appeal of travelling to a far-away and perpetually warm destination becomes ever more enticing. Appi Alla discusses.

ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- January and February are often the hardest months of the year in the northern hemisphere. During this time it is the dead of winter, the sun sets incredibly early and it seems like everywhere you look there are mountains of snow. Luckily, when it’s cold in the north, it’s warm in the south, and that means there are always some sunny travel destinations to escape to! With the help of Appi Alla , an avid travel enthusiast, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best ones.Cape Town, South AfricaPerched right at the bottom of Africa, Cape Town is about as far south as you can go before you hit the south pole! According to Appi Alla , the city is one of the most beautiful in the world, built directly into table mountain and before the Atlantic ocean. It’s famous for its breathtaking scenery, incredible wine routes, and its recent brutal history. Tuck into some of the tastiest seafood, get brown on Clifton beach, or simply drive inland into the country to see some of the most spectacular nature you will ever encounter.California, United StatesWhile it’s hard to pinpoint a single city in America to visit should you want warm weather, the whole state of California pretty much fulfills the criteria of “beautiful” and “hot”. Known for its amazing wine country, very surfable beaches, and incredible cities such as Los Angeles, California has something for everyone (unless of course you’re looking for snow). Appi Alla recommends road tripping from north to south and stopping at every town and city along the way for a truly radical California experience.Fez, MoroccoIf Cape Town is a little too far south for you, try visit Fes instead. Situated at the northern tip of Africa, Fez is one of the most culturally significant cities in Morocco. According to Appi Alla, it’s also one of the oldest, and nowhere is this more evident than within the medina, the old town center which is also a labyrinth of winding, unmarked streets. Tuck into the local cuisine of tagine prepared in various ways, and visit the Fez tanneries, some of the oldest still operating tanneries in the world, and prepare for some sunshine and maybe a little bit of culture shock.



