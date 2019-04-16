Save the date for SMi’s 10th Annual Biosimilars Conference 2019

P-298 Biosimilars 2019

SMi Group are pleased to announce the 10th Biosimilars Conference, the first global show taking place at Copthorne Tara Hotel London on 25th and 26th September.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The biosimilars market is forecasted to reach USD$23.6B by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.70%. Factors driving the increase of this market include growing demand for biosimilar drugs due to their cost-effectiveness, growing incidence of chronic diseases, and strategic collaborations resulting in enhanced productivity and clinical trial activities.With the expiry dates of major patents fast approaching, the emerging gap in the market for biosimilars is now a major attraction for manufacturers. As the availability of biosimilars could potentially reduce direct spending by USD$54B by 2026, the two-day event aims to tackle the question “What can current biosimilar producing companies do to join this market to benefit the patients, physicians and investors?”The 2019 event focus is to highlight the current challenges in the biosimilars market and discuss current undergoing plans or developments to overcome these challenges, with carefully hand-picked keynote addresses and case studies presented by top manufacturing and leading distributors of market approved biosimilars including:Bristows LLP will talk about current strategies under development to overcome challenges with patents currently faced by many biosimilar developers MHRA will discuss the possible changes in regulatory approval of biosimilars in the UK post Brexit, and how this will impact market entry.Bio-thera Solutions is set to explore the commercialization uptake in the China market.Novartis will review the recently approved drug delivery systems for biosimilars.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available now. Download the brochure at http://www.biosimilars-europe.com/pr1 The conference is chaired by Michel Mikhail, International Expert in Regulatory Affairs, International Expert in Biosimilars, Independant Consultant.Speakers confirmed so far include:• Anne Cook, Biologicals Quality Assessor, Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency• Dan Cohen, Regional Senior European Director Biosimilars, Biogen• louis Boon, CSO, Bioceros• Steiner Madsen, Medical Director, Norwegian Medicines Agency• Aurelio Arias, Senior Thought Leadership Consultant, IQVIAPlus, there are two interactive half-day pre-conference workshops on Tuesday 24th September:Workshop A is led by Michel Mikhail, International Expert Regulatory Affairs, Global Expert of Biosimilars on the topic of ‘US-FDA Interchangeability Guideline’.Workshop B is led by Rodeina Challand, General Manager, Challand Biosimilar Consulting on the topic of ‘Global Development of Biosimilars – what can the US learn from Europe’s Strategies to promote biosimilar uptake’.Take advantage of the biggest early bird discount of £400 expiring on Tuesday 30 April 2019. Register at http://www.biosimilars-europe.com/pr1 For sponsorship enquires, contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s 10th Annual Biosimilars ConferenceConference: 25-26 September 2019Workshops: 24 September 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK#SMiBiosimilars---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



