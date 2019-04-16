Perrin Conferences’ Mass Tort Global Settlement Architecture Conference Features Industry-Leading Speakers

The Mass Tort Global Settlement Architecture Conference will take place on May 2, 2019 at the Westin Washington, D.C. City Center.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perrin Conferences , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is hosting the Mass Tort Global Settlement Architecture Conference on May 2, 2019 at the Westin Washington, D.C. City Center. The conference will feature updates and predictions from leading federal officials, in-house counsel, judges, and subject matter experts—all of whom will discuss the current status and future of mass tort litigation in the U.S.This year’s conference co-chairs are Kenneth R. Feinberg, Esq., Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg; and Deborah Greenspan, Esq., Blank Rome LLP. The agenda includes panel discussions on these topics and more:• What Constitutes the Effectiveness of Settlements?• MDL: What Are Judges Looking For?• The Administrators’ Perspective• Global Settlements and Insurance Coverage Considerations• Claims Estimation & Data Analytics• Emerging Mass Litigation: What’s on the Horizon?• Building into a Settlement: Automatic Consideration of Annuities• The Growing Role of Electronics and Technology in Administering Settlement ProgramsA selection of featured speakers include:• Hon. Charles R. Breyer, Senior United States District Judge of the Northern District of California, San Francisco, CA• Michael F. Ceppi, Chief Executive Officer, Alan Gray LLC, Boston, MA• Leslie Davis, Esq., Troutman Sanders LLP, Washington, D.C.• Matthew J. Fischer, Esq., Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP, Chicago, IL• Joseph Gargan, CEO, The Pension Company, Inc., Washington, D.C.• Robyn Griffin, Senior Vice President, Huntington Bank, Chicago, IL• Charles R. Hacker, Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers, New York, NY• William C. Mulvey, Vice President, Garretson Resolution Group, Cincinnati, OH• Francis E. McGovern, Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law, Durham, NC• Steve Nober, President/CEO, Consumer Attorney Marketing Group, Woodland Hills, CA• Frederick C. Schaefer, Esq., Associate Vice President, Nationwide, Wausau, WI• Christopher A. Seeger, Esq., Seeger Weiss LLP, New York, NY• Joseph Warren, United States Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.• R. Brent Wisner, Esq., Baum Hedlund Aristei Goldman PC, Los Angeles, CAPerrin Conferences applied for 7.0-8.4 total CLE credit hours. Please contact Katie Milnes at kmilnes@perrinconferences.com for any questions and to submit your CLE requests.In addition to the educational benefits, attendees also receive exclusive opportunities for networking, information sharing, and career development. For more details on registration and hotel accommodations, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com About Perrin ConferencesThe leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com Contact:Lisa GrahamGraham Media Partners610-688-2060lisa@grahammediapartners.com



