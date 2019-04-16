Invite from Ziva Abraham, Chair at SMi's 3rd Annual Pharma Microbiology West Coast Conference 2019

Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast 2019

The highly anticipated Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast Conference is returning to San Diego, USA, this June.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are pleased to have Ziva Abraham, CEO, Microrite, Inc. as the chair for the two-day conference. Ziva Abraham is the President and Founder of Microrite, Inc., a California based consulting firm providing consulting and training services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and in vitro diagnostics in the areas of quality assurance, quality control, microbiology, and validation.Read Ziva’s invitation to the conference below:“Since the release of the agenda for SMi’s 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology West Coast , I am delighted to share with you the updated brochure with more speakers and a packed agenda for the two-day conference taking place on June 5th and 6th, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Hotel in San Diego, CA, USA.Pharmaceutical microbiology has extended from the laboratory and into the production environment at a rapid pace. Just a decade ago, QC microbiologists had just one function: performing QC microbiology testing. We are at a tipping point where pharmaceutical microbiologists need to have an understanding of, and the ability to, implement microbiological quality control from facility design to final product release. There is no better discipline or department in sterile or non-sterile manufacturing than microbiology to handle this task. But, in order to equip ourselves with knowledge and tools to carry out this formidable role we must learn and expand our knowledge in the areas of cleanroom design and qualification, the manufacturing process as well as production.To meet current regulatory thinking and expectations on contamination control as a key component of quality, the role of the microbiologist is more crucial than ever before.The field of pharmaceutical microbiology is evolving at a fast pace. There is a higher sense of awareness, of microbial contamination risks and the clinical implications of microbes, by regulators and manufacturers alike. The West Coast 2019 agenda is filled with exciting topics and speakers who have extensive experience including facing multiple audits as microbiologists or quality personnel. There is no better way to learn and meet current demands than to absorb this knowledge from those who have evolved in their roles from QC microbiologists into contamination control and quality professionals over years facing regulators and enhancing microbial control standards at their respective organizations.As the chair of this conference, I personally look forward to welcoming you to the event this June in San Diego!”Download the updated event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up at http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR3 Plus, there are two pre-conference workshops taking place on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019:Workshop A is led by Ziva Abraham, CEO, Microrite, Inc. on the topic of ‘Assessing a Holistic Approach to Microbial Contamination Control’Workshop B is led by Friedrich von Wintzingerode, Senior Manager gASAT Microbiology, Global QC, Genentech & Farnaz Nowroozi, Scientist & Manager, Genentech on the topic of ‘Reviewing the Road Map to a Holistic Approach to Microbial Impurities, Endotoxins & LER’The last early bird discount of $100 is expiring on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019. Register soon to guarantee a place at http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/PR3 THE EVENT IS SPONSORED BY: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Bioscience International, Charles River, DuPont, FujiFilm & MicrobiologicsIf you are interested in sponsoring, exhibiting or speaking at this event, please contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukConference: June, 5 - 6 June 2019Workshops: June, 4 2019Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Hotel, CA, USA#SMiPharmaMicroUSAAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



