African Governement Promotions at the 2019 Africa E&P Summit
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa E&P Summit and Exhibition, is being held from the 22- 23 May and will bring together Africa's upstream industry at a world-class venue in London, for a unique event shaped for companies active in Africa's oil & gas game, and will provide unrivalled insight into the Continent's fast changing exploration horizon.
Hear directly from key players and decision-makers from corporate players active in Africa through to fast-moving independents, finance, legal and service & supply companies and African governments and NOC's seeking investors.
During this 2 day event the plenary sessions will include, 50 Speakers, 8 Sessions and 3 Government Promotions including The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and the Nigeria-São Tomé Joint Development Zone (JDZ)
Highlights:
● Uncover the leading edge on Africa's E&P hot spots
● Enjoy the Africa E&P Summit Gala Dinner
● Attend the London Skyline Networking Reception
● Hear from Africa's leading E&P companies
● 50+ world class speakers over 2 day
● High-level C-Suite networking
● Africa Licensing Promotion & NOC Showcase
● Excellent Sponsorship & Exhibition opportunities
● Opportunities, outlook, risks & challenges
The event is being organsied and hosted by frontier.
Global events, awards, networking and thought leadership in oil gas & energy
Confirmed Speakers include:
Celedónio Plácido Vieira, PetroGuin E&P, Empresa Nacional de Pesquisa e Exploracao Petroliferas EP (Petroguin), Bissau
Philip Birch, Exploration Director, Impact Oil & Gas
Pam Darwin, VP Africa, ExxonMobil
Austin Avuru, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Petroleum
Susan Namuganyi, SDE Operations & Engineering, Tullow Oil
Tracey Henderson, SVP, Head of Exploration, Kosmos Energy
Jasper Peijs, Africa Exploration Vice President, BP
Event Details: Date: Wednesday 22, Thursday 23 May 2019
Location: IET London: Savoy Place, 2 Savoy Place, London, WC2R 0BL, UK
Fee: Main Conference: £1,995 +VAT until April 30th
Full rate: £2,295
Onsite rate: £2,595
Africa E&P Summit Gala Dinner – separately bookable
Best Rate: Jan 1 - Apr 30: GBP 295 + VAT
Full Rate: May 1 - May 21: GBP 325 + VAT
Booking deadline for Dinner May 21
Terms and Conditions Apply: Places limited and Right of Admission Reserved
Contacts:
Sponsor & Exhibition: gayle@frontier-communications.com
Event & registration enquiries:info@frontier-communications.com
Tel: +44 20 7193 8224
Jodee Lourensz
J.Lourensz Marketing Consultancy
+31 6 12559410
