IT Governance releases packaged GDPR solutions to help organisations manage and oversee their compliance activities

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading global provider of cyber security, cyber risk and privacy management solutions, has released two General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance solution packages designed to help organisations get to grips with the GDPR, implement industry best practice and manage their compliance activities in a more streamlined and consistent manner.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “You may recall the urgency and panic around the GDPR and achieving compliance with its requirements by the 25 May deadline. The compliance deadline is now a thing of the past, and over the past year we have seen a dramatic increase in cyber attacks on UK businesses, regardless of their size.

“Many businesses aren’t aware that data privacy and GDPR compliance is a journey and not a destination, with business vulnerability to cyber crime being continuously exploited. Cyber criminals continue to create ever-changing and ever more sophisticated threats. Organisations should not hesitate in ensuring ongoing compliance and implementing systems that help prevent and respond to cyber attacks with minimal disruption.”

IT Governance’s GDPR Compliance Solution packages combine a series of tools and products that are designed to help professionals responsible for privacy within their organisations implement and maintain compliance with the GDPR in a cost-effective manner.

GDPR Compliance Solution – Package 1 combines four of IT Governance’s bestselling GDPR products and solutions: the GDPR Staff Awareness E-learning Course, GDPR Documentation Toolkit, access to the GDPR Manager software tool and three hours of GRCI Law consultancy. Package 2 adds a copy of EU GDPR – An Implementation and Compliance Guide and 16 copies of EU GDPR, A Pocket Guide.

The packages are designed to help organisations streamline their compliance project and manage their GDPR activities on one platform. They include tools to help educate employees on privacy threats and reduce the risk of a data breach, reduce the time and costs associated with developing compliant documentation, and ensure your processes and procedures are in line with best practice and aligned with the requirements of the GDPR.

For more information about IT Governance’s range of cyber security and privacy management solutions, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.