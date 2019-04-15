Henley Business Group looks forward to their debut at Accountex

Accountancy practice is changing and Henley Business Group offers a helping hand as practitioners reposition themselves as trusted business advisers .

MANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, UK, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henley Business Group, brokers of quality businesses, looks forward to deepening its relationship with the accountancy community. Director Norman Younger FCCA,observes that the role of the accountant will evolve into a trusted business adviser for more practitioners, more of the time. This will fuel the need for collaborative working with experts on the buy and sell sides of business transfer, who are trained negotiators with experience in the due diligence process. Accountex is the ideal forum to explain our message to an audience who are feeling the winds of change.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.