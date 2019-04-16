BPM Microsystems Launches ‘Channel First™’– a Global Channel Strategy

Announces New Channel First™ Web Portal, Available Now

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPM Microsystems , the global leader in automated programming systems, announces Channel First ™, a channel-focused initiative aimed at strengthening relationships and support for Distributors and Representatives worldwide, with the goal of providing the best local sales and support in the programming industry. “BPM has delivered solutions through channel partners for over 20 years and is now embarking on a refreshed Global Channel Strategy to both deepen and expand our channel presence in 2019 and beyond," says Don McMahan, Vice President of Global Sales. "I have spent most of my professional career growing sales through channels, and am excited to be able to apply more than two decades of channel expertise to the BPM global partner network,” says McMahan.The organization in its entirety will become more channel focused, with the Inside Sales department becoming aligned with the Regional Sales Managers, the marketing team creating and delivering new content and training resources, and the Regional Sales Managers committing more time in the field with their partners. McMahan adds that "The whole organization is engaged, from our CEO, the sales organization through engineering and production, to ensuring the success of its partners globally."The Channel First Web PortalThe Channel First Web Portal gives Channel Partners exclusive access to resources to help them be even more successful. Prior to building the new Portal, BPM surveyed their top Distributors and Reps to find out what kind of tools and resources they wanted. With that valuable feedback, a virtual library of sales collateral, videos, and presentations are now just a few clicks away. "This is a work in progress," says Scott Bronstad, Marketing Communications Manager with BPM. "We've got a good portion of the content up, and will be adding more training materials and videos as material becomes available," says Bronstad. Based on partner feedback, BPM has added Real-Time Pricing, which is readily available as an Excel download, as well as side-by-side comparisons of BPM products with competitive vendors.What Our Partners Have to SayJames Cawkell, Global Sales Director at The Adaptsys Group ( www.adaptsys.com ) has this to add, "For over 15-years Adaptsys has partnered with BPM Microsystems, providing the world’s most innovative programming solutions, coupled with Adaptsys’ focused customer support. Our businesses have changed in many ways over the years as customers demand more from the products and support. BPWin API is a prime example, where through Adaptsys' local support, we work closely with customers to fully integrate their programming solution into the ERP / SAP system. We look forward to the next 15-years and new opportunities with BPM Microsystems."WhisperTeach+BPM received the 2019 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award in the category of Production Software for its WhisperTeach+ solution (only available on BPWin™ Software) at the 2019 IPC APEX Show. This marks two years running to win the NPI; WhisperTeach™ won last year for automating the z-height teach. WhisperTeach+ takes it to another level by automating not just the critical z-height, but all the socket locations as well, cutting set up times dramatically.About BPMBPM has delivered more fine-pitch automated programming systems than all our competitors combined. BPM sets the standard in the industry. Their latest advance is the innovative 9th Generation series of programmers, which are the fastest universal programmers, supporting MCUs, FPGA, eMMC, NAND, NOR, Serial Flash memory devices and more.BPM is ISO 9001:2015 and CE Certified.



