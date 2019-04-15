Food photography will lead you to excellent profitability

Toronto Restaurant Menu Board Design Art Toronto Restaurant Menu Art & Design 647-997-2793 Food Photography for Graphic Design

Food photography service for food manufacturers, distributors & restaurant owners to promote their delicious menu offerings and food service business.

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to launch our Toronto food photography service. Food manufacturers, distributors and restaurant owners will benefit from our food photography and graphics services to promote their business.Our food photography typically features either prepared or unprepared foods. The item might be in-package or not. We stage and stylize our food photos for menus and editorials, or we make it for a pure-white background image. Most often, we do not use a food stylist. Our shop rate is $100 per hour.OUR FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY AND GRAPHIC DESIGN SERVICESSELL SHEETSWe create manufacturer food sell-sheets to promote food items to retailers and distributors. We take care of everything. We bring the photo studio to your processing facility, photograph the product and clean-up afterwards. After the photo shoot, we edit the images for graphic design and selling purposes. We can create food sell-sheets, banners or any marketing collateral you need.CPG FOOD PHOTOGRAPHY TO ESTABLISHED INDUSTRY STANDARDS / GS1, COSTCO, KROGER, AMAZON, SHOPIFY, WALMART….Many vendors have a distinct imaging standard. Jules Design is familiar with these protocols, and we can help you list your merchandise with ease. Our service offering includes staged lifestyle photography, package photos, infographic designs, planogram creation and more.RESTAURANT MENU DESIGN & GRAPHIC DESIGNWe do menu design to make and restaurant art to complement our food photography. Our menu design is an extension of the new menu board design offering.MENU BOARD DESIGNCustomizable Food Photography Solutions for Menu Boards. There are (usually) more profits to sell a group of merchandise over a single item. For this reason, we photograph products individually and at the same angle of view. Our approach enables you to create interchangeable “group-shots” with continuity. The benefits of this photography method are vast. You can easily create new custom images. And, if a product is discontinued, you can easily swap it out for an alternative item.For more information on our food photography service contact Jules DesignW: https://www.julesdesign.ca/toronto-food-photography/ E: info@julesdesign.caToronto Product Photography Jules Marketing & Design Inc.P: 647-997-2793



