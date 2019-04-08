Introducing Bulk fashion photography. A low-cost high-quality method to present clothing at a low incremental price.

Toronto Bulk Fashion Photography for Footwear Toronto Bulk Fashion Photography for Jewelry Toronto Bulk Fashion Photography Clothing Markham Brampton Mississauga

Jules Design is pleased to introduce Bulk fashion photography. An incredibly low-cost high-quality method to present promo garments at a low cost per picture.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jules Design is pleased to introduce Bulk fashion photography. This offering is an incredibly low-cost high-quality method to present large volumes of garments at a low incremental cost per picture.BULK PRODUCT PHOTOGRAPHY RATES: $4-$12 per image +/-• Price does not include HST and is subject to volumes, staging and editing needs.• Minimum order start at $500 + HST• Models Extra if required (starting from $300 for a half-day)WHAT IS BULK PRODUCT PHOTOGRAPHY?Bulk product photography is a photo imaging process with the intent to reduce production costs. We achieve these cost savings through economies of scale and efficient workflows. In turn, we pass the savings onto the customer.TO GET THESE BETTER BULK PHOTOGRAPHY RATES, IT REQUIRES:• A larger volume of items (usually more than 50 items)• Minimal staging changes between pieces. And• A simple repetitive workflowBULK PRODUCT PHOTOGRAPHY IS FOR BIG THINGS AND LITTLE THINGSWe tailor bulk product photography projectsUse bulk product photography by Jules Design for a variety of application from fashion images on people to jewelry to gifts and countless other configurations.Customers seeking high-quality bulk product photography should look no further. Jules Design offers the best, highest quality and lowest cost per image bulk product photography in Toronto, Markham, and the GTA.MINIMIZE YOUR INVESTMENT RISK WITH BULK PRODUCT PHOTOSReduce your photography investment risk with low-cost bulk product photography. Our images typically feature a clean near to perfect white background, high colour accuracy and remarkable detail. Clients seeking to produce bulk product shots on black, white, grey or coloured background are encouraged to ask about these brand differentiating options.THE COST OF BULK PRODUCT PHOTOGRAPHY DEPENDS ON THE PROJECT SCOPE.Typically, bulk shots do not include a clipping path. We use clipping paths to create a pure-white or transparent background in an image. For most bulk projects, we do not require a clipping path; however, we can add them for about $2 per picture.Factors that may affect cost may include lighting, staging needs, editing requirements, reflectivity, economies of scale and more.A good rule of thumb affecting bulk product photography price: simple projects requirements and high volumes drive down the incremental cost per picture.Clients are welcome to assist in the photo shoot to further reduce costs. Alternatively, customers can drop off their items at our studio or mail it in. As we are an insured facility located next to a police station, your merchandise is safe with us!ON-LOCATION BULK PRODUCT PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICE AVAILABLEWe do offer on-location bulk product photography. For Client’s requesting this service, we build a photo studio at your place of business to conduct our photo shoot. As packing a kit, delivery and installation is an added service, we do add a fee for this convenience.FOR MORE INFORMATION ON BULK PRODUCT PHOTOGRAPHY CONTACT JULES DESIGN.T: 647-997-2793E: info@julesdesign.caOR visit https://www.julesdesign.ca/toronto-bulk-product-photography/



